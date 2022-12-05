Read full article on original website
Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Brain?
Ankylosing spondylitis can affect the way your brain works. It can cause problems with thinking, remembering, and concentrating. The effect can worsen over time and prevent you from taking care of yourself. This article describes how the disease impacts your brain, how it can affect the way your brain functions,...
Stress Management for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Stress can trigger ankylosing spondylitis (AS) flare-ups when symptoms like increased inflammation, stiffness, or pain in the neck, back, and pelvis worsen. Living with a chronic illness can be challenging and creates a vicious cycle when stress triggers flare-ups. Managing your stress can be an essential tool to help provide relief.
CBD for Ankylosing Spondylitis: What Are the Benefits?
When conventional treatments do not adequately manage symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), some people may try cannabidiol (CBD) as another option. There are no studies on CBD treatment for ankylosing spondylitis, so research cannot support its use. Yet, there are studies on CBD for pain and other uses. This article...
Understanding Anxiety and Osteoporosis
Though anxiety and osteoporosis are two different diseases, having both conditions is common. This article reviews each disease, how they impact each other, complications, diagnosis, treatment, and coping. The Prevalence of Anxiety and Osteoporosis. Approximately 31% of U.S. adults have anxiety symptoms. About 10 million people over the age of...
What Is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a chronic sleep condition where a person’s breathing slows or stops during sleep. It’s estimated that some 90% of people who have OSA are unaware they have it. Left untreated, it can lead to serious health complications. This article will explain who is...
Tooth Pain When You Bite Down On It: Causes and Treatments
There are many reasons that you can feel pain in your tooth when you bite down. A range of conditions causes this kind of toothache, including cavities and damage to the teeth, sinus infection, and gum disease. In addition to causing sharp stabs of pain when chewing or putting pressure...
Symptoms of Dust Mite Eczema Exposure
Dust mites, the microscopic creatures that survive off of dead skin cells, are one of the most common indoor allergens. These tiny pests thrive in warm settings like your mattress, bedding, carpets, and furniture and are found in roughly 4 out of 5 homes in the United States. For some...
Causes and Risk Factors of Dyshidrotic Eczema
Dyshidrotic eczema can cause reddened and tender skin that can crack and peel. This article will discuss the common causes and risk factors of dyshidrotic eczema. It will also cover how genetics and lifestyle choices play a factor in the development of the condition. Common Causes. The cause of dyshidrotic...
Birth Control, Eczema, and Skin Issues
More than 31 million Americans have eczema. Although hormonal birth control is known to trigger skin rashes, there is little research on how it affects eczema. Studies have shown that there might be an increased risk of eczema with hormonal birth control use. This article looks at hormonal birth control...
Metformin and Menopause: Benefits vs. Side Effects
If you take metformin for type 2 diabetes, you may wonder if it’s safe to continue using it while transitioning to menopause. While metformin for type 2 diabetes is safe during this transition, there are some particular benefits and side effects to consider. This article will help you determine...
Can Amoxicillin Treat Bacterial Vaginosis?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a bacterial infection of the vagina that affects about a third of all women between the ages of 15 and 44. BV is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI), however, BV can increase the risk of getting an STI. BV is rare in people who have not had sexual intercourse, although experts aren't sure exactly how these infections start.
Why Does My Skin Itch? Most Common Causes
Itching isn't pleasant, but most of the time it's a temporary annoyance you can ease with a gentle scratch. However, it's sometimes a sign of an underlying disease or allergic reaction. When that happens, it's important to see a healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment. This article will cover a...
Pulmonary Fibrosis vs. Cystic Fibrosis: What Are the Differences?
You may be confused by the terms "pulmonary fibrosis" and "cystic fibrosis" because they sound similar. However, these are two different health conditions with different causes, symptoms, treatments, and more. Pulmonary fibrosis is lung scarring that usually occurs in older age from unknown or environmental causes. Cystic fibrosis is a...
What Are Autoimmune Hives and What Causes Them?
Autoimmune Urticaria, Chronic Autoimmune Urticaria (CAU) Hives (urticaria) are red, itchy bumps on the skin. You may develop hives for many reasons, including allergic reactions, but the cause may not always be known. Sometimes hives are long-lasting (chronic) and can come and go for months or years. When hives are...
6 Water Physical Therapy Benefits for Multiple Sclerosis
While there is currently no cure, there may be some things you can do to manage your. multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms. Water therapy can help deal with the pain, mobility issues, and mental health challenges that people with MS face. This article discusses water physical therapy for MS, the benefits...
Treatment of Absence Seizures
Absence seizures are treated with prescription antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) that are taken every day to prevent seizures from occurring. Depakote (valproic acid), Lamictal (lamotrigine), and Zarontin (ethosuximide) are the AEDs most commonly prescribed for absence seizures. If you or your child has absence seizures and other types of seizures, additional...
Rotavirus Vaccine Schedule for Newborns
Rotavirus is especially common in infants and young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all babies should get two or three doses of the rotavirus vaccine before they turn 8 months old to protect against rotavirus disease and related complications. The rotavirus vaccine is safe and effective. Approximately 9 in 10 children who get the rotavirus vaccine are protected against severe illness from rotavirus disease, and 7 in 10 don’t get rotavirus at all.
Osteoporosis Support Groups and Resources
Osteoporosis can lead to fractures, pain, and mental health problems. Getting support to cope with the physical and emotional difficulties that come with osteoporosis can improve your quality of life. This article will provide tips on how to live well with osteoporosis and information about the types of supports available,...
Exercises for Osteoporosis
If you've been diagnosed with osteoporosis, you've likely been told which activities to avoid to prevent additional fractures, falls, or permanent disability. Certain types of exercise can indeed increase your risk of injury. However, there are many low-impact, weight-bearing, and strengthening exercises that you can safely do to fortify bones and muscles in your hips and spine and improve your overall function.
How to Naturally Lower Blood Sugar
High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, is common. An estimated 45% of adults in the United States have either prediabetes or diabetes. High blood sugar over time puts you at risk for complications, including heart disease and stroke, as well as kidney, eye, and nerve damage. While many people will require medications to control blood sugar, several lifestyle changes can help lower blood sugar naturally.
