Ace Spongeworthy
2d ago
So, they waited 2 months to issue a warrant and only did it just before he fled the country. Luckily he procrastinates as badly as the cops.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man killed in law enforcement shooting during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was killed in a law enforcement shooting during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.
Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court
One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1. Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.Police...
Armed man shot, killed by deputy serving eviction notice
A deputy shot and killed an armed man after he was told to drop his weapon Thursday morning, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his mother in Greeley
A man was arrested Thursday for first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his mother, the Greeley Police Department said.
Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun
The parent's child overheard one student telling another student about bringing a toy gun that shoots orbeez, but the student only heard the word "gun." The threat was not credible. The post Yuma Police unveil details about Mary A Otondo school threat involving a gun appeared first on KYMA.
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become 'next mass killer'
DENVER (AP) — Judge unseals dropped bomb threat case against Colorado gay bar shooter who threatened to become 'next mass killer.'
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Denver stabbing
One woman was killed and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing took place in a Denver neighborhood.
Arapahoe County authorities seek person of interest in woman's suspicious death
Arapahoe County authorities are seeking a man they are calling a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death at an extended stay hotel in Centennial.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct
Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
Woman’s family sues after she dies in Weld County jail
FOX31 reached out to Turn Key Health, based in Oklahoma City, but we have not heard back at the time of this publication.
Man arrested in connection to November shooting in Denver
A man was arrested for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a November shooting, the Denver Police Department announced.
1 killed, 1 stabbed, 1 assaulted at Denver residential complex
The Denver Police Department is working to learn about how multiple violent scenes at a residential complex on East Harvard Avenue might be connected. A woman was killed in a stabbing at the complex on Wednesday morning, and another woman was injured in a stabbing. Police also confirmed a man was assaulted. Another man was being detained and interviewed in connection to all three victims. According to Denver police, after a call at 8 a.m. police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 10100 block of East Harvard Way. One woman was pronounced dead on scene as a result of injuries in a stabbing, and another woman was also stabbed and injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. In the same residential complex near 2500 South Dayton Way, a man was assaulted. Witnesses were able to keep the man assaulting the victim from getting away. Police showed up to the scene on Dayton and they detained the man witnesses had apprehended. Investigators were working to learn how this person might be connected to the homicide/stabbing and assault investigations.
1310kfka.com
Man, 2 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Collins identified
A man and two children found who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Fort Collins over the weekend have been identified. Police said 36-year-old Adam Zipperer of Fort Collins shot and killed, Timnath Elementary School students, Cameron Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Zipperer, before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home on the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
kyma.com
San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
Shooting suspect arrested, facing attempted murder charges
Police in Denver arrested a man suspected in a shooting in downtown Denver last month. Officers rushed to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe Streets on a report of a shooting about noon on Nov. 25. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was had serious injuries. Officers located the vehicle and driver detectives said was associated with the shooting. Donovan Atencio-Gallardo, 19, was taken into custody for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.
KKTV
About 45 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado, authorities say suspect has ties to cartel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities seized about 45 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado recently, according to a news release from the DEA Rocky Mountain Division. The federal agency is reporting they worked with multiple departments, including the Longmont Police Department, to arrest a person with “direct ties” to the Sinaloa Cartel.
Reward now up to $20K for information on deadly drive-by shooting
The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.
