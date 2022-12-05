ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 5

Ace Spongeworthy
2d ago

So, they waited 2 months to issue a warrant and only did it just before he fled the country. Luckily he procrastinates as badly as the cops.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1. Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.Police...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 shot, killed by Larimer County deputies during eviction in Fort Collins

One man was shot and killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting the eviction at a home on West Harmony Road. When deputies knocked on the door and told the man they were serving an eviction, he pointed a gun at them. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon and then one of the deputies fired at the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting is being investigated. Deputies were not harmed. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged with drug trafficking

A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
GREELEY, CO
RadarOnline

JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct

Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

1 killed, 1 stabbed, 1 assaulted at Denver residential complex

The Denver Police Department is working to learn about how multiple violent scenes at a residential complex on East Harvard Avenue might be connected. A woman was killed in a stabbing at the complex on Wednesday morning, and another woman was injured in a stabbing. Police also confirmed a man was assaulted. Another man was being detained and interviewed in connection to all three victims. According to Denver police, after a call at 8 a.m. police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 10100 block of East Harvard Way. One woman was pronounced dead on scene as a result of injuries in a stabbing, and another woman was also stabbed and injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. In the same residential complex near 2500 South Dayton Way, a man was assaulted. Witnesses were able to keep the man assaulting the victim from getting away. Police showed up to the scene on Dayton and they detained the man witnesses had apprehended. Investigators were working to learn how this person might be connected to the homicide/stabbing and assault investigations. 
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man, 2 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Collins identified

A man and two children found who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Fort Collins over the weekend have been identified. Police said 36-year-old Adam Zipperer of Fort Collins shot and killed, Timnath Elementary School students, Cameron Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Zipperer, before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home on the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
FORT COLLINS, CO
kyma.com

San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
CBS Denver

Shooting suspect arrested, facing attempted murder charges

Police in Denver arrested a man suspected in a shooting in downtown Denver last month. Officers rushed to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe Streets on a report of a shooting about noon on Nov. 25. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was had serious injuries. Officers located the vehicle and driver detectives said was associated with the shooting. Donovan Atencio-Gallardo, 19, was taken into custody for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm. 
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy