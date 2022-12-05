Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
O'Cyrus Torrence named Walter Camp First Team All-American
A standout offensive lineman for the Gators has earned a highly coveted brick outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who started 11 games at right guard during the 2022 season, was named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the foundation announced Thursday. He's the first UF offensive lineman to be named a First Team All-American by Walter Camp since Maurkice Pouncey was recognized with the honor at the conclusion of the 2009 season.
Blitz Report: Scouting the Florida Gators
This week, I wanted to do a little scouting of our opponent for the Las Vegas Bowl, the Florida Gators. I chose their game against LSU to study as I feel that there are a lot.
rockytopinsider.com
Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning
The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
click orlando
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state. Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road. After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Rash of vehicle break-ins hits Gainesville
City and university police are working to solve a rash of overnight vehicle break-ins that local residents have reported around Gainesville and on the UF campus in recent days. “We’ve had dozens of [burglaries] in the last week,” Gainesville Police Department (GPD) spokesman David Chudzik reported in an email to...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
Plaintiffs Ordered To Pay Costs In Florida Abortion Case
A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires Gainesville Woman Care LLC and
mainstreetdailynews.com
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
wuft.org
Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative
The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
oberlinreview.org
Dr. Porchia Moore, Assistant Professor of Critical Museum Studies at the University of Florida
Dr. Porchia Moore is assistant professor and rotating program head of critical museum studies at the University of Florida’s School of Art + Art History and an activist-scholar in museums. Her work focuses on critical race theory as a tool for interrogating museums and the narratives they construct. She recently gave a lecture at Oberlin discussing the impact of institutional racism in museums.
mycbs4.com
Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
wuft.org
Police: Gainesville woman set girlfriend’s dog on fire out of spite
A Gainesville woman remains jailed Monday over allegations she doused gasoline on her girlfriend’s dog tied to a tree and set it on fire after they argued, court records showed. She sent a video of the dog burning out of spite to her girlfriend, police said. Tequila Quashea Atkins,...
