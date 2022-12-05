ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

O'Cyrus Torrence named Walter Camp First Team All-American

A standout offensive lineman for the Gators has earned a highly coveted brick outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who started 11 games at right guard during the 2022 season, was named a First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the foundation announced Thursday. He's the first UF offensive lineman to be named a First Team All-American by Walter Camp since Maurkice Pouncey was recognized with the honor at the conclusion of the 2009 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning

The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state. Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road. After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Rash of vehicle break-ins hits Gainesville

City and university police are working to solve a rash of overnight vehicle break-ins that local residents have reported around Gainesville and on the UF campus in recent days. “We’ve had dozens of [burglaries] in the last week,” Gainesville Police Department (GPD) spokesman David Chudzik reported in an email to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Tragic Live Oak collision results in death

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County Commission selects new chair, approves $340,000 in federal aid for landlord utility rental assistance initiative

The Alachua County Commission elected a new chair and vice chair at its special meeting Tuesday before voting to use millions in federal aid on several initiatives, including a pilot program meant to help local landlords make their properties more energy efficient. The Alachua County Commission selected incumbent Vice Chair...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
oberlinreview.org

Dr. Porchia Moore, Assistant Professor of Critical Museum Studies at the University of Florida

Dr. Porchia Moore is assistant professor and rotating program head of critical museum studies at the University of Florida’s School of Art + Art History and an activist-scholar in museums. Her work focuses on critical race theory as a tool for interrogating museums and the narratives they construct. She recently gave a lecture at Oberlin discussing the impact of institutional racism in museums.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

