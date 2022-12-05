Studs and duds from Eagles 35-10 win over the Titans in Week 13

The Eagles are 11-1 and primed for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants after dominating the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts accounted for four total touchdowns and A.J. Brown scored two big touchdowns against his former team, as Philadelphia bullied Tennessee en route to a 35-10 win.

The Eagles remain the top team in the division and the entire NFC.

Here are your studs and duds from Week 13.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Stud -- A.J. Brown

Stud -- DeVonta Smith

Stud -- Josh Sweat

Stud -- Britain Covey

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

After 11 weeks of struggling for a breakout, Covey finished the game with a career-high 105 punt return yards, which are the 2nd-most by any NFL player this season, behind New England’s Marcus Jones (109 yards on 11/20/22 vs. N.Y. Jets).

Covey averaged 17.5 yards per return on 6 attempts.

Stud -- Christian Elliss

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Elliss logged five tackles on the afternoon and was impactful on the special teams after being elevated from the practice squad.

Stud -- Haason Reddick

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Reddick logged 8 pressures, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, and 4 hurries on the afternoon.

Stud-- Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship was the Eagles’ second highest-graded defender per PFF and was targeted four times as the primary coverage defender and allowed just two receptions for 10 yards, adding a pass breakup.

Stud -- Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dean played a season-high 15 snaps on defense for the Eagles — all in the second half — logging a game-high six tackles, one tackle for loss, and plenty of potentials.

The production occurred during a blowout loss, but Dean still logged valuable game reps and not just mental notes.

Stud-- James Bradberry-Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Philadelphia spent a good portion of the afternoon playing a combination zone, but when the Eagles did play man, Ryan Tannehill stayed away from the outside.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry were targeted a combined 4 times in the win over Tennessee and allowed a combined 0 catches, 0 yards, 2 pass breakups (both by Bradberry), and a 39.6 rating.

Dud -- Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson was credited with four penalties and a poor 55.6 run-blocking grade per PFF.