ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Studs and duds from Eagles 35-10 win over the Titans in Week 13

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tbem_0jYJV3n400

The Eagles are 11-1 and primed for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Giants after dominating the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts accounted for four total touchdowns and A.J. Brown scored two big touchdowns against his former team, as Philadelphia bullied Tennessee en route to a 35-10 win.

The Eagles remain the top team in the division and the entire NFC.

Here are your studs and duds from Week 13.

Stud -- Jalen Hurts

Stud -- A.J. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3ABq_0jYJV3n400

Stud -- DeVonta Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otWOJ_0jYJV3n400

Stud -- Josh Sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqIfY_0jYJV3n400

Stud -- Britain Covey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xi9eS_0jYJV3n400
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

After 11 weeks of struggling for a breakout, Covey finished the game with a career-high 105 punt return yards, which are the 2nd-most by any NFL player this season, behind New England’s Marcus Jones (109 yards on 11/20/22 vs. N.Y. Jets).

Covey averaged 17.5 yards per return on 6 attempts.

Stud -- Christian Elliss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3vFO_0jYJV3n400
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Elliss logged five tackles on the afternoon and was impactful on the special teams after being elevated from the practice squad.

Stud -- Haason Reddick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgcLw_0jYJV3n400
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Reddick logged 8 pressures, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, and 4 hurries on the afternoon.

Stud-- Reed Blankenship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtI4I_0jYJV3n400
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship was the Eagles’ second highest-graded defender per PFF and was targeted four times as the primary coverage defender and allowed just two receptions for 10 yards, adding a pass breakup.

Stud -- Nakobe Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejSn6_0jYJV3n400
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dean played a season-high 15 snaps on defense for the Eagles — all in the second half — logging a game-high six tackles, one tackle for loss, and plenty of potentials.

The production occurred during a blowout loss, but Dean still logged valuable game reps and not just mental notes.

Stud-- James Bradberry-Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gE7TO_0jYJV3n400
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Philadelphia spent a good portion of the afternoon playing a combination zone, but when the Eagles did play man, Ryan Tannehill stayed away from the outside.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry were targeted a combined 4 times in the win over Tennessee and allowed a combined 0 catches, 0 yards, 2 pass breakups (both by Bradberry), and a 39.6 rating.

Dud -- Landon Dickerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dtLz_0jYJV3n400
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson was credited with four penalties and a poor 55.6 run-blocking grade per PFF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting the Steelers wins and losses in their final 5 games

It would appear the Pittsburgh Steelers have found new life since the bye week and are 3-1 over the last four games. This resurgence has given the fanbase new life and made us think we need to redo our season predictions for these final five games. Three of these five games will be against AFC North foes so even if the playoffs aren’t part of the equation there is still plenty on the line. Let us know in the comments how you think the Steelers will finish the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 craziest stats from Rams' wild win over Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams finally snapped their six-game losing streak on Thursday night by coming from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home, 17-16. It took a miraculous 98-yard touchdown drive by Baker Mayfield to get the job done, but it was as exciting a win as the Rams have had since the Super Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pep Hamilton gives update on Texans' newly-acquired offensive talent

The Houston Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin and receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers in late November, and hopes were high that they would be able to make a difference in the team’s offense with some time to adjust to Pep Hamilton’s system. After weeks spent on the Texans’ inactive list on Sundays, reporters were ready for answers from Hamilton on Thursday regarding their status and whether they might see the field before the season ends.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps

The Eagles and Giants are set for a heated Sunday matchup that’ll see Philadelphia looking for revenge. In his 2021 visit to MetLife Stadium, Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of one of his worst performances, as the quarterback was 14-31 passing for 129 yards and three interceptions in a loss that saw him suffer an ankle injury that eventually required surgery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross wary of Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin in return game

Among the threats posed to the Houston Texans in their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys will be the special teams unit hosted by their intrastate rivals. With a solid roster all around, the Cowboys host a plethora of talent on special teams, including their returner KaVontae Turpin, who is able to bust plays for huge gains if given any opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy