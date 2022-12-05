Read full article on original website
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will
September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.
FDA clears updated COVID vaccine for younger kids, but with some caveats
CBS News reports that at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all Americans are eligible to receive a dose of the updated vaccines. The FDA recently announced the expanded authorization, clearing the way for recipients of Moderna’s vaccine to get the booster dose from the newest ‘bivalent’ vaccines, tailored for recent Omicron variants.
food-safety.com
Innovative Almond Pasteurization Technology Receives TERP Validation
Agri-Neo’s Neo-Pure continuous food safety system and organic pasteurization process has been validated by an ABC-approved Process Authority, with agreement by ABC TERP. Agri-Neo can now provide Neo-Pure pasteurization to the California almond industry in compliance with state regulations. By law, all almonds grown in California and sold within...
food-safety.com
FSA Slowing, Stopping Some Food Safety Work in UK to Meet Unexpected Demands
The Food Standards Agency of the UK (FSA) is making changes to its work plan for 2022–2023 due to unforeseen demands, the agency explained in its December 2022 board meeting. Despite FSA’s decision to put the brakes on some areas of work, the agency expresses that it will continue critical activities to ensure the safety of the UK food supply.
Jeremy Hunt insists City reforms do not ‘unlearn the lessons’ of 2008 financial crisis – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to, he hopes, boost competition and growth.
food-safety.com
Due to Risk of Liver Damage, EU Limits Green Tea Extract with EGCG in Foods
New EU legislation restricts the amount of green tea extract containing (-)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) that can be present in food and sets new labeling requirements. EGCG is a catechin, which are flavinols that may lead to liver damage. Catechins, of which EGCG is the most common type, are found naturally in...
