ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Radio

FDA clears updated COVID vaccine for younger kids, but with some caveats

CBS News reports that at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all Americans are eligible to receive a dose of the updated vaccines. The FDA recently announced the expanded authorization, clearing the way for recipients of Moderna’s vaccine to get the booster dose from the newest ‘bivalent’ vaccines, tailored for recent Omicron variants.
food-safety.com

Innovative Almond Pasteurization Technology Receives TERP Validation

Agri-Neo’s Neo-Pure continuous food safety system and organic pasteurization process has been validated by an ABC-approved Process Authority, with agreement by ABC TERP. Agri-Neo can now provide Neo-Pure pasteurization to the California almond industry in compliance with state regulations. By law, all almonds grown in California and sold within...
CALIFORNIA STATE
food-safety.com

FSA Slowing, Stopping Some Food Safety Work in UK to Meet Unexpected Demands

The Food Standards Agency of the UK (FSA) is making changes to its work plan for 2022–2023 due to unforeseen demands, the agency explained in its December 2022 board meeting. Despite FSA’s decision to put the brakes on some areas of work, the agency expresses that it will continue critical activities to ensure the safety of the UK food supply.
food-safety.com

Due to Risk of Liver Damage, EU Limits Green Tea Extract with EGCG in Foods

New EU legislation restricts the amount of green tea extract containing (-)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) that can be present in food and sets new labeling requirements. EGCG is a catechin, which are flavinols that may lead to liver damage. Catechins, of which EGCG is the most common type, are found naturally in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy