Is it worth owning Costco stock after its Q1 earnings report?
Costco reports weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal Q1. Cowen's Oliver Chen dubs Costco his top retail stock for 2023. Costco stock is currently down about 15% for the year. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is not inexpensive to own at its current price-to-earnings multiple of over thirty times – but...
Unilever may be considering selling its U.S. ice cream brands
Bloomberg report says Unilever may sell its U.S. ice cream brands. CEO Alan Jope reacts to the report on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Unilever stock has climbed nearly 20% over the past two months. Unilever plc (LON: ULVR) is in focus on Thursday after a Bloomberg report said the...
Costco stock maintains a symmetrical triangle pattern. What this means for the price
COST trades in a symmetrical triangle with a potential breakout. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) continues to send mixed signals. The stock has been trading in a symmetrical triangle since bottoming at $406 in May. Is a breakout on the horizon after mixed retail news?. Costco stock took a hit on...
Activist Dan Loeb ups his stake in Bath & Body Works Inc
Third Point's Loeb now has a 6.0% stake in Bath & Body Works Inc. He explained what he's after on a call with CNBC's Scott Kirby. Bath & Body Works stock is currently down nearly 40% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is trading up on Friday after...
Should I buy Salesforce shares after Q3 results?
Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock price hit a new 52-week-low this trading week, and it is important to note that Salesforce’s stock value is currently down more than 15% since the company gave a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast on November 30. The revenue growth is slowing. Salesforce is...
Disney+ ad-supported tier may not be a big hit: here’s why
Disney+ launched its ad-supported tier for $7.99 a month today. Alex Kantrowitz expressed disappointment in that price point. Disney shares are currently down more than 40% for the year. Disney+ launched its much-anticipated ad-supported tier for $7.99 a month on Thursday. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate are slightly up this...
Ethereum’s network upgrade Shanghai is set for March 2023
Ethereum Foundation’s Tim Beiko said consensus has been reached on Shanghai going live in March 2023. Meanwhile, EIP-4844 has been planned for the fall of 2023 via another hard fork. Shanghai will enable withdrawals of staked ETH from the deposit contract. Ethereum core developers have agreed on a tentative...
Rent the Runway stock surged: What can go wrong?
Rent the Runway share price made a strong comeback this week. The company published stellar financial results on Wednesday. It is unlikely that the stock will continue surging because of the cash burn. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) stock price popped by more than 70% on Thursday after the company...
Next housing market crash prediction for 2023
House prices have dropped sharply this year. The decline is mostly because of the rising mortgage rates. A 2008/9 housing crash will likely not happen in 2023. The housing market in most developed countries as soaring interest rates push mortgage rates to multi-year highs. At the same time, the yield curve inversion has led to elevated fears of a major global recession. In this next housing market prediction, I will look at whether the sector will clash in 2023.
UBS reveals its top apparel stock for 2023
PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is trading up on Thursday after a UBS analyst dubbed the stock his “top pick” in the space for 2023 following a meeting with the management. Jay Sole reiterated his “buy” rating on the clothing company this morning and said its shares had upside to $100 that translates to about a 35% increase in the stock price from here.
Tesla stock is still ‘egregiously overvalued’: Analyst
Roth Capital analyst says Tesla stock should be worth $85 only. Craig Irwin does not see it as more than an automobile company. Tesla Inc is currently trading more than 50% down for the year. Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been cut in half this year but a...
After the FTX Collapse, Investors are Jumping on Metacade (MCADE)
FTX collapse due to poor management hits crypto markets hard across the board. Metacade (MCADE) presale successfully navigating through the bearish storm. Increasing numbers of investors praising Metacade for its broad utility. Crypto markets were sent into meltdown at the start of November 2022, as a massive black hole was...
Sell Manchester United stock ahead of earnings. Here are the technical indicators
MANU stock has returned by 67% in a month amid acquisition speculations. Do you love soccer, or are you a fan of Manchester United? Then probably, you consider investing in stocks of listed clubs. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is one of those equities available for trading on stock markets. But how are you conversant with this stock’s price movement?
Cramer reacts to FTC complaint against Microsoft-Activision deal
FTC sues to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Famed investor Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC Squawk on the Street. Both Microsoft Corp and Activision Blizzard stocks are roughly flat today. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in focus this morning after the Federal Trade Commission...
Ethereum price forecast after sharks and whales add almost $700M in ETH
Ethereum sharks, as well as whales, added almost $700 million in ETH. Binance.US eliminates all trading fees for four Ethereum spot market pairs. These factors can help ETH increase by 7.14% at the end of December. Ethereum (ETH/USD) whales and sharks have begun adding ETh, where 561,000 $ETH, worth nearly...
Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold prices likely to consolidate ahead of potential rally next year
Gold prices accelerated higher since early November but eased somewhat in the first week of December. The yellow metal is likely to rally next year if decoupled from equities performance. A slowing environment is likely to be more bullish for gold than silver. Earlier in the year, the Ukraine-Russia conflict...
Kevin O’Leary says he’s lost $9.7 million in crypto on FTX
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary put $9.7 million in FTX accounts and $1 million in FTX equity that’s now zero. All that is down to zero even as he says whatever he’s lost is all his money and not from any other investor. ‘Mr. Wonderful’ says the...
