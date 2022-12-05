Bond decision delayed in deadly Jefferson City bar shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A hearing to determine bond for a Kansas City man charged in a deadly bar shooting that killed two people was postponed Monday.

The Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Damien Davis last week with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the deaths of 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames after a bar fight.

Davis' lawyer asked the judge Monday to push back the bond hearing Dec. 14. David appeared by video.

The judge granted the request.

Although the bond hearing was rescheduled, the judge denied any further bond at this time due to the severity of the charges against Davis.

According to court documents, Skylar Smock and Corey Thames were shot inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub just before 1 a.m. Nov. 26. Investigators said Smock, who worked at the bar, tried to break up a fight and remove Thames from the business when Davis fired a gun.

The court documents say Davis admitted to police officers he shot Thames but said he unintentionally shot Smock.

Davis made his first appearance by video last week and pleaded not guilty.

The Missouri State Public Defender System originally denied a request from Davis for a lawyer. On Friday, a judge allowed Davis to get a public defender after he reported he no longer could access his money, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 27.

