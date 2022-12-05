Read full article on original website
Related
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Let’s Get StaleKracker To Come To Kalamazoo For Gumbo Cook-Off 2023
I don't know what we have to do to get the internet sensation StaleKracker to come up from the bayou to attend the Kalamazoo Charity Gumbo Cook-Off next year, but I'm willing to be a part of it. The announcement was just made about the annual event and I'm already excited about it:
Scenes From Stuff The Bus 2022
My, was it cold in the parking lot of Blain's Farm & Fleet Saturday. Thankfully, that didn't stop the community from giving back as 107.7 WRKR and 103.3 WKFR teamed together for another successful Stuff The Bus event. By the end of the event, the bus had indeed been stuffed...
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
A ‘Stonehenge-Like’ Structure Exists In Lake Michigan, and is 9,000 Years Old
It's amazing, in the early times of civilization how many cultures around the world managed to do the same thing, without even knowing these other cultures existed. The Pyramids around the world were all built between 3,000 and 5,000 years ago, and multiple examples of "Stonehenge-like" structures have been found around Europe.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Living Nativity Will Premiere In Battle Creek For The Holidays
A scene from Bethlehem appeared in downtown Battle Creek over the weekend. Construction crews were busy Saturday, preparing for the 29th Annual Living Nativity that will be taking place, beginning Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11, at Commerce Point, located on East Michigan Avenue near the Battle Creek City Hall.
Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023
In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan
Looking for a quick but cozy getaway? Look no further than these adorable bed and breakfast spots in West Michigan. I recently came across a post from The Morris Estate, a bed and breakfast in Niles, advertising their holiday festivities:. To be honest, I often forget about B&Bs when booking...
One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’
Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
Hitting the Slopes? Keep An Eye On Ski Conditions Across Michigan With These Live Webcams
Mother Nature sure likes to keep us guessing here in The Mitten. After teasing us over the Thanksgiving holiday with an early Winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow in West Michigan, surely that was only a taste of what's yet to come!. Winter sports enthusiasts across the...
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country
When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes
This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
Let The Tears Flow! These Are The Best Places To Cry In Kalamazoo
Crying is a human function that many use to cope with or release sadness, anger, joy, despair, and many other feelings. Most people like to be alone when they cry, which is understandable some of us are ugly criers, loud criers, or even hysterical criers and wouldn't want anyone else to see all that.
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0