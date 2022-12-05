ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?

Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Scenes From Stuff The Bus 2022

My, was it cold in the parking lot of Blain's Farm & Fleet Saturday. Thankfully, that didn't stop the community from giving back as 107.7 WRKR and 103.3 WKFR teamed together for another successful Stuff The Bus event. By the end of the event, the bus had indeed been stuffed...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes

Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
1049 The Edge

Cheers! South Haven Votes to Add Social District in 2023

In what has been a long-debated topic among residents, South Haven city council members just approved a measure to join the growing list of Michigan communities that offer social districts within their downtown area. What is a 'Social District'?. A product of the Covid-19 pandemic, a social district is a...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
1049 The Edge

7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan

Looking for a quick but cozy getaway? Look no further than these adorable bed and breakfast spots in West Michigan. I recently came across a post from The Morris Estate, a bed and breakfast in Niles, advertising their holiday festivities:. To be honest, I often forget about B&Bs when booking...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

One of Michigan’s Most Famous Parks Named ‘America’s Most Beautiful’

Go big, or go home. That's how we do it in Michigan, and in keeping with the theme of offering the "best of everything", our state has once again proven it is amazing. Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness has officially been named "America's Most Beautiful State Park". The team at Travel Lens analyzed the reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as Instagram popularity, and Google search data, to put together a list of the most beautiful U.S. State Parks and the Porcupine Mountains right at the top.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays

I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
MATTAWAN, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy