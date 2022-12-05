Read full article on original website
Innovative Almond Pasteurization Technology Receives TERP Validation
Agri-Neo’s Neo-Pure continuous food safety system and organic pasteurization process has been validated by an ABC-approved Process Authority, with agreement by ABC TERP. Agri-Neo can now provide Neo-Pure pasteurization to the California almond industry in compliance with state regulations. By law, all almonds grown in California and sold within...
Large Retailer in U.S. Midwest Selects ReposiTrak for Traceability
ReposiTrak, operating the world’s largest food supply chain network of nearly 30,000 suppliers, is now providing its Repositrak Traceability Network service to a 300-store retail grocery chain in the U.S. Midwest. The use of ReposiTrak’s Traceability Netweork supports the major retailer in its three-step approach toward compliance with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Traceability Final Rule under Section 204 of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).
Efforts ongoing to clean up Keystone oil leak, largest U.S. spill in nearly a decade
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts on Friday after TC Energy's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a creek, but the cause of the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade remained unknown.
FDA Goes In-Depth About FSMA Food Traceability Final Rule
On December 7, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a 4-hour webinar to give stakeholders an in-depth overview of the newly issued final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule). The Food Traceability Final Rule fulfills Section 204(d) of the...
FSA Slowing, Stopping Some Food Safety Work in UK to Meet Unexpected Demands
The Food Standards Agency of the UK (FSA) is making changes to its work plan for 2022–2023 due to unforeseen demands, the agency explained in its December 2022 board meeting. Despite FSA’s decision to put the brakes on some areas of work, the agency expresses that it will continue critical activities to ensure the safety of the UK food supply.
EPIC Panel Sterilight Kills Hidden Pathogens, Mitigates Cross-Contamination in Food Facilities
SmartWash Solutions has announced its new EPIC Panel Sterilight, a patent-pending product designed to safely and automatically kill Listeria monocytogenes and other pathogens inside control panels, which is an often-overlooked source of cross-contamination in the food industry. The dark, damp conditions inside control panels that create a perfect breeding environment...
New Customizable Food Safety Culture Training Program Based in GFSI Principles
Intertek Alchemy and Cultivate have developed a food safety culture training program for food industry leaders to build and maintain an informed culture coalition within their organizations. The unique solution includes Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) -based food safety culture instruction, complemented with a best practice case study and a food safety culture gauge that provides custom action plans and resources.
Sweden’s 2022 Food Basket Survey will Assess PFAS in Food Supply
Livsmedelsverket, known in English as The Swedish Food Agency, has commenced its 2022 Food Basket Survey, which will assess the presence of nutritive and harmful substances in the Swedish food supply. Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) will be one focus of the survey. PFAS are “forever chemicals” that are present...
Displaying Restaurant Inspection Grades Linked to Fewer Foodborne Illness Outbreaks
Two recent studies have provided insight into restaurant inspection practices that may reduce the occurrence of foodborne illness outbreaks. The studies, which were funded through a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA), found that posting health department restaurant inspection scores at restaurants and using letter grades for restaurant inspection results are linked with fewer foodborne outbreaks.
Key Technology Introduces New Air Cleaner
Key Technology has introduced its new #16 Air Cleaner system for food processing facilities. The system uses positive air flow, which moves through a product as it falls above a diagonal screen, to push light debris up and into a collection hood. Removing extraneous vegetable matter (EVM), dirt, and other...
Due to Risk of Liver Damage, EU Limits Green Tea Extract with EGCG in Foods
New EU legislation restricts the amount of green tea extract containing (-)-epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) that can be present in food and sets new labeling requirements. EGCG is a catechin, which are flavinols that may lead to liver damage. Catechins, of which EGCG is the most common type, are found naturally in...
