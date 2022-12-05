Read full article on original website
AccuWeather
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
(CNN) -- Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels. In a report published Tuesday, the International Energy Agency forecast a...
UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal
Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs.
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
energyintel.com
Pakistan Seeks Discounted Oil and LNG From Russia
Pakistan hopes to reach agreements with Russia soon for discounted supplies of crude oil, refined products and LNG as it seeks ways to cut its spending on energy imports. Chevron insists it is weighing export options on a second phase of its world-class 22 trillion cubic foot Israeli Leviathan offshore field.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain approved its first new deep coal mine in decades on Wednesday to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a decision which drew criticism from opponents who say it will hinder climate targets.
G7 makes new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to cut coal use -sources
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations has made a new $15 billion offer to Vietnam to agree during a summit next week on funding to speed up its transition away from coal, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
Africa forum hails ‘circular economy’ solutions for climate
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Reducing waste while boosting recycling and reuse, known as the ‘circular economy,’ will be vital for halting the loss of nature by meeting growing demand with fewer resources and will make communities more resilient to climate change by encouraging more sustainable practices on the African continent, organizers of the World Circular Economy Forum said Wednesday.
traveltomorrow.com
Cepsa to invest €3bn in green hydrogen pipeline to connect Europe
Cepsa announced 3 billion euros in investments to develop the green hydrogen corridor that is meant to connect the south to the north of Europe. New details are emerging from the latest business venture between the Spanish Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam, signed in October, which goal is to build a new corridor to transport renewable hydrogen from Spain, Algeciras, to Holland, Rotterdam. According to a statement from Cepsa, the project will produce 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year, which will be used to power the company’s refineries as well as local heavy shipping and haulage. It will also be used to produce biofuel for the aviation industry.
PV Tech
IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW
Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
traveltomorrow.com
New Zealand to tax farmers for herds’ greenhouse gas emissions
New Zealand’s abundant livestock comes with an environmental cost, as the island nation is discussing taxing farmers, under the Emissions Trading Scheme, for herd’s greenhouse gas emissions. 1. Methane and nitrous oxide. The South Pacific country has seven times more livestock than people — 5 million people to...
maritime-executive.com
Study: China's Overseas Port Developments Threaten Marine Ecosystems
China has been accused of trapping many developing nations into long-term debt through port, power plant and road investments, and researchers are now raising “growing concerns” over the impacts of Chinese development finance on marine systems. In a new study published in the journal One Earth, researchers from...
POLITICO
Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry
President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
ieefa.org
Australian Energy Ministers step towards renewables and storage in an historic day
Today's announced Capacity Investment Scheme has the critical features necessary to provide investment certainty. The Capacity Investment Scheme will enable the accelerated build-out of energy storage and renewables projects required to reach net zero emission goals. Importantly, the Capacity Investment Scheme should also keep costs low. Today was a significant...
US to boost natural gas exports to UK in energy partnership
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Britain under a new agreement calling for the two countries to work together to boost energy security and drive down prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi...
SpaceX’s new Starshield program will supply satellite networks to the military
SpaceX further cements its ties to the Department of Defense. SpaceXDetails remain vague, but Starshield is already positioning itself as a major contractor for the US military.
traveltomorrow.com
These strikes are set to cause travel disruption across Europe in December
December is a busy month at airports around the world. Many people return home for Christmas and airports fill up with passengers eager to reconnect with their loved ones. There are others who decide to take a getaway to celebrate the holidays in a different location. This year, travel in Europe could be impacted in December and January season after a series of labor disputes linked to pay rises and long working schedules have led to industrial actions in different countries. Here are the highlights.
traveltomorrow.com
WTTC unveils world-first global travel and tourism climate footprint data
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has unveiled ground-breaking new data detailing the climate footprint of the global travel and tourism sector. The findings were launched on 29 November at the global tourism body’s 22nd Global Summit, in Riyadh, by WTTC and the Saudi-based Sustainable Global Tourism Center.
White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden
President Biden made a difficult and painful decision to accept Russian terms for a one-for-one exchange to release American basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior administration official said Thursday, saying the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan. “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American […]
