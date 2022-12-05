Cepsa announced 3 billion euros in investments to develop the green hydrogen corridor that is meant to connect the south to the north of Europe. New details are emerging from the latest business venture between the Spanish Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam, signed in October, which goal is to build a new corridor to transport renewable hydrogen from Spain, Algeciras, to Holland, Rotterdam. According to a statement from Cepsa, the project will produce 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year, which will be used to power the company’s refineries as well as local heavy shipping and haulage. It will also be used to produce biofuel for the aviation industry.

2 DAYS AGO