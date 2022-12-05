Read full article on original website
traveltomorrow.com
New Zealand to tax farmers for herds’ greenhouse gas emissions
New Zealand’s abundant livestock comes with an environmental cost, as the island nation is discussing taxing farmers, under the Emissions Trading Scheme, for herd’s greenhouse gas emissions. 1. Methane and nitrous oxide. The South Pacific country has seven times more livestock than people — 5 million people to...
Ice and snow warnings issued as temperatures set to stay as low as minus 10C
Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.Temperatures are set to stay low, hitting minus 10C (14F) in isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday.A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.On Saturday, the Met Office extended ice warnings in Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England to cover snow until 12pm on Sunday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️Validity period brought forward to start nowValid until Sunday 1200Find the latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70Stay...
Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
Stranded passengers block access to Terminal B at Brussels Airport
Starting early morning on 8 December, about 40 stranded passengers started protesting to show their anger for their flight being cancelled by blocking access to Terminal B at Brussels Airport. Brussels Airlines flight SN369 took off from the airport on 7 December around 11 am. It was headed to Cameroon’s...
Évora chosen as European Capital of Culture 2027 in Portugal
The chairperson of the European Capitals of Culture Expert panel announced on 7 December that the city of Évora has been recommended for the European Capital of Culture 2027 title in Portugal. A panel of independent experts assessing applications from 4 short-listed Portuguese cities recommended Évora following a three-day...
European Young farmers awarded for best agriculture practices at the European Parliament
The 8th EPP European Congress of Young Farmers took place today under the topic ‘The role of young farmers in food security’. The Congress was held in person, at the European Parliament, for the first time after two years of pandemic. With more than 300 young farmers on...
Abalone and Dugongs threatened with extinction, warns IUCN Red List
The effects of human activity from climate change to pollution are "devastating" marine life, with nearly a tenth of underwater plants and animals assessed so far threatened with extinction, the latest Red List of Threatened Species showed on Friday.
Climate activists glued themselves to airport runways at Munich and Berlin
On Thursday, 8 December, a few climate activists, form the environmental group Letze Generation (Last Generation), glued themselves to the runways at Berlin and Munich airports to protest against aviation subsidies at the detriment of cheaper public transport. “We are glued both at Munich and Berlin Airports. We directly confront...
Portugal to continue golden visa program despite criticism
Portugal rejected the call to end golden visas, which had been proposed by the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa at the Web Summit in Lisbon. Initially proposed by the left in government — Communist Party (PCP), Left Bloc and the People, Animals and Nature Party (PAN) — the initiative to abolish the country’s golden visa program was squashed by the ruling Socialist Party.
Indigenous peoples are reshaping Canada’s tourism landscape
There are approximately 2 million people in Canada who identify as Indigenous, representing about 5 percent of the population. This includes First Nations, Inuit and Métis. While half of this population has moved to the cities, the other half still lives in the 630 First Nations and 50 Inuit communities that exist in Canada.
The ancient technique of marine wine making
The millennia-old technique of making marine wine revived by Italian viticulturists makes it possible to savor an Ancient Greek delicacy. Back in 2018, Italian winemaker Antonio Arrighi submerged a basket of grapes into the Mediterranean Sea. He was resurrecting the process of creating marine wine, an old tradition that was invented in Ancient Greece.
