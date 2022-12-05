Read full article on original website
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
New Movie Filmed In Montana Stars Nicolas Cage
Whether you love or hate this actor, you have to admit that it's cool to have such a high-profile celebrity visit our state. In January 2022, it was announced that Nicolas Cage was filming not one, but two movies in Montana. Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor who has appeared in everything from blockbuster films to small independent movies. He's a versatile actor, and many love his work.
Montanans Share Their Top 3 Favorite Things About Big Sky Country
Here in Montana, there's a whole lot to love. As one of the most scenic places in the United States, Montana makes many folks' bucket lists. Millions of people come here each year to have their own "Montana experience", whether that's a trip to one of our National Parks or a couple days skiing on one of our many slopes.
‘Yellowstone’ Offers Closure + the Return of a Surprising Character [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone gave fans some closure for the grief of Season 5 during Episode 4 on Sunday night (Nov. 27), which also featured the surprising return of a character we thought was gone. Is Beth Dutton Still in Jail on Yellowstone?. Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) starts out Episode 4 of Yellowstone's...
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023
U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana
Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
Neil Young Now Says Retirement ‘Could Happen’
Neil Young admits that he might slow down one day, but for now he’s doubling down on the idea of creating a sustainable tour. Retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility,” Young, 77, tells the New Yorker. “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”
