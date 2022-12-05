ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest

One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
WHITEFISH, MT
New Movie Filmed In Montana Stars Nicolas Cage

Whether you love or hate this actor, you have to admit that it's cool to have such a high-profile celebrity visit our state. In January 2022, it was announced that Nicolas Cage was filming not one, but two movies in Montana. Cage is an Academy Award-winning actor who has appeared in everything from blockbuster films to small independent movies. He's a versatile actor, and many love his work.
MONTANA STATE
U2’s Larry Mullen Won’t Tour in 2023

U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."
WASHINGTON STATE
Neil Young Now Says Retirement ‘Could Happen’

Neil Young admits that he might slow down one day, but for now he’s doubling down on the idea of creating a sustainable tour. Retirement “doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility,” Young, 77, tells the New Yorker. “That could happen. You get to a point in life where things are happening everywhere around you, and your friends are going away and not coming back. Things change.”
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

