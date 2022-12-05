ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

illinoisstate.edu

Research and Honors, December 13, 2022

Abdelmounaam Rezgui, IT, coauthored the article “Epilepsy-Net: Attention-based 1D-Inception Network Model for Epilepsy Detection Using One-Channel and Multi-channels EEG Signals” in Multimedia Tools and Applications. Chang Su-Russell, FCS, coauthored the article, “Mainland Chinese Mothers’ Autonomy Support Across Four Caregiving Contexts” in Journal of Child and Family Studies....
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Urbana Middle School student dies

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
URBANA, IL
wcbu.org

Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network

The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
PEORIA, IL
nprillinois.org

Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise

It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
LINCOLN, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington seeks increase in property tax levies for city, library

Bloomington leaders are proposing increases to both the city and Bloomington Public Library property tax levies that would bring $22.3 million citywide, and nearly $6.2 million for the library district. In both cases, the city expects the property tax rates to remain flat. The council votes to adopt each Dec....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Annual craft show displays talent of local artist

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Tattoo shop raises money for Crisis Nursery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana. On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria County Board elects new leadership

The new Peoria County Board was sworn in Monday night. Many of the faces around the horseshoe are familiar. James Dillon, a West Peoria Democrat, was elected the new board chairman. He replaces Andrew Rand, who's served as chairman since 2014. Democrat Sharon Williams was chosen as the new vice chair, replacing Republican Jim Fennell.
25newsnow.com

Local seniors surprised with Christmas joy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton began a brand-new Christmas-time event. It’s appropriately named ‘Instant Christmas.’. Bethel Lutheran students and churchgoers all gathered at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin, to surprise residents with a Christmas-themed flash mob. The group, accompanied by Santa Claus himself, sang Christmas songs with the residents, to spread holiday cheer.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug shortages impact local pharmacy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More people are sick when it gets cold, but getting treatment needed, especially for kids, is not so easy to come by when it comes to finding a variety of meds from pain relievers to controlled substances. The shortages have already impacted Alwan Pharmacy and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on

Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
PEORIA, IL

