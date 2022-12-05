Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, December 13, 2022
Abdelmounaam Rezgui, IT, coauthored the article “Epilepsy-Net: Attention-based 1D-Inception Network Model for Epilepsy Detection Using One-Channel and Multi-channels EEG Signals” in Multimedia Tools and Applications. Chang Su-Russell, FCS, coauthored the article, “Mainland Chinese Mothers’ Autonomy Support Across Four Caregiving Contexts” in Journal of Child and Family Studies....
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
videtteonline.com
ISU professor Stephens speaks on the Black male experience transitioning to college
On Thursday, Dr. Nathan Stephens, an assistant professor of Illinois State University’s College of Arts and Sciences, shed light on the struggles of Black males and their transition from high school to college. In his study, Stephens focuses on the work of the Black Male Initiative (BMI) at a...
wglt.org
Those living in Bloomington's 61701 ZIP code can apply for lead-based paint reduction program
Bloomington residents in the 61701 ZIP code can apply for an abatement program that will reduce the hazardous effects of in-home lead poisoning. Lead-based paint is one of the most hazardous sources of lead exposure for housing units in the United States. Deteriorated lead paint mixed with house dust and soil causes exposure.
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
wcbu.org
Friendship House revives the Peoria Peacekeepers Network
The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service is reviving a program to help divert young people with misdemeanors away from violence. The Peoria Peacekeepers Network is a restorative justice program bringing together young offenders with victims, family and community stakeholders to develop a plan to change their path. “It’s important...
Central Illinois Proud
Welp family holds 2nd annual “Embracing Emma” toy drive
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD’s very own Mark Welp and his family are hosting a toy drive in remembrance of their daughter Emma. The Welp’s organized “Embracing Emma’s 2nd Annual St. Jude Toy Drive” Monday Morning. Seven-year-old Emma passed away in May 2021 after...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
wglt.org
Bloomington seeks increase in property tax levies for city, library
Bloomington leaders are proposing increases to both the city and Bloomington Public Library property tax levies that would bring $22.3 million citywide, and nearly $6.2 million for the library district. In both cases, the city expects the property tax rates to remain flat. The council votes to adopt each Dec....
25newsnow.com
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
WAND TV
Tattoo shop raises money for Crisis Nursery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Artists at New Life Tattoos spent their Saturday raising money for some of the most vulnerable residents of Champaign-Urbana. On Saturday, December 3 the tattoo shop, located at 9 E University Ave in Champaign, hosted a benefit offering discounted tattoos and giving 100% of the proceeds to Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
wcbu.org
Peoria County Board elects new leadership
The new Peoria County Board was sworn in Monday night. Many of the faces around the horseshoe are familiar. James Dillon, a West Peoria Democrat, was elected the new board chairman. He replaces Andrew Rand, who's served as chairman since 2014. Democrat Sharon Williams was chosen as the new vice chair, replacing Republican Jim Fennell.
25newsnow.com
Local seniors surprised with Christmas joy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton began a brand-new Christmas-time event. It’s appropriately named ‘Instant Christmas.’. Bethel Lutheran students and churchgoers all gathered at Villas of Holly Brook in Pekin, to surprise residents with a Christmas-themed flash mob. The group, accompanied by Santa Claus himself, sang Christmas songs with the residents, to spread holiday cheer.
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria couple opens barber and nail salon despite road bumps in life
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “We actually met at a stoplight on University and Nebraska.”. Kwame and Samantha Lobdell have been married for 10 years, 3 kids later, they are focused on their future growing Leveled Up Barber and Nail Salon, which they say can be therapeutic for their clients.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
25newsnow.com
Drug shortages impact local pharmacy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More people are sick when it gets cold, but getting treatment needed, especially for kids, is not so easy to come by when it comes to finding a variety of meds from pain relievers to controlled substances. The shortages have already impacted Alwan Pharmacy and...
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
