ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
AEW's Athena: If I were a man, there wouldn't be backlash to me being hard-hitting
The ROH Women's title challenger addressed her critics on Tuesday.
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Popculture
Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite
Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
ringsidenews.com
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Legendary Boxing Figure Reportedly Died Tuesday Morning
Legendary boxing referee Mills Lane has passed away at the age of 85. Lane's son Tommy told the Reno Gazette Journal that his father died earlier today after a brief stay in hospice. "He took a significant decline in his overall situation," Tommy Lane said. "It was a quick departure....
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Chris Benoit Memorial Show On Raw, Why He Declined To Speak About Benoit During That Time
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy AEW superstar Matt Hardy recalled the Chris Benoit memorial show held on WWE’s Monday Night Raw shortly after Benoit had passed away. Hardy says he declined to say anything about Benoit as he was still suspicious as to the events that transpired, a suspicion that he was right about. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
ringsidenews.com
Anthony Bowens Reveals His Struggles Coming Out As A Gay Pro Wrestler
Anthony Bowens is one half of The Acclaimed, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. Bowens became the first openly gay AEW wrestler to win a title by claiming the Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Despite his current popularity as one of the most popular acts in wrestling, Bowens was not always as open about his sexuality.
WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin and Wife Maryse Ouellet’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood and More
Miz and Mrs! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have been an “It” couple in the wrestling world ever since they first got together. “I honestly think my biggest supporter is my wife. There’s no one that supports me more,” the WWE superstar told the U.K.’s Metro newspaper in February 2021. “Whenever she is […]
