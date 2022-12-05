Read full article on original website
tamuc.edu
Lions Recall TAMUC Experiences as Part of International Education Week
During the Transforming Lives: International Alumni Panel at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 16, several Lions discussed their experiences as international students, including why they chose A&M-Commerce and how the university has transformed their lives. The panel was one of several events hosted by the Office of International Programs at...
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen
The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
tamuc.edu
A&M-Commerce Chemistry Faculty, Students Present at Regional Meeting
Students and faculty representing the A&M-Commerce Department of Chemistry gave 12 presentations at the 78th American Chemical Society Southwest Regional Meeting held Nov. 6-9 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Drs. Laurence Angel, Bukuo Ni and Thomas West accompanied 14 students, including:. Undergraduate students:. Dacoda Acker. Valeria Duran. Nikki Green. Phillip Mynarski.
dallasexpress.com
New PGA Resort Coming Soon
The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
This North Texas store is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday needs
DALLAS (KDAF) — In July we did a sneak peek at the first round of keepsake ornaments. The second round was in October, but now they have officially all launched. Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
KXII.com
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development
Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
KTEN.com
Sherman school united in grief with slain girl's family
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A Sherman grade school joined other schools honoring a young North Texas girl who was found dead over the weekend. Sory Elementary participated in "Pink Out for Athena" as staff and students wore pink to support the family of Athena Strand. Sory Principal Mindy Schoen...
KLTV
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
foodsafetynews.com
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
Dallas-area police lieutenant commits suicide: Officials
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan has since confirmed that Lt. Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, committed suicide over the weekend.
KLTV
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
easttexasradio.com
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
