Commerce, TX

tamuc.edu

Lions Recall TAMUC Experiences as Part of International Education Week

During the Transforming Lives: International Alumni Panel at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 16, several Lions discussed their experiences as international students, including why they chose A&M-Commerce and how the university has transformed their lives. The panel was one of several events hosted by the Office of International Programs at...
COMMERCE, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen

The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.
ALLEN, TX
tamuc.edu

A&M-Commerce Chemistry Faculty, Students Present at Regional Meeting

Students and faculty representing the A&M-Commerce Department of Chemistry gave 12 presentations at the 78th American Chemical Society Southwest Regional Meeting held Nov. 6-9 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Drs. Laurence Angel, Bukuo Ni and Thomas West accompanied 14 students, including:. Undergraduate students:. Dacoda Acker. Valeria Duran. Nikki Green. Phillip Mynarski.
BATON ROUGE, LA
dallasexpress.com

New PGA Resort Coming Soon

The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
FRISCO, TX
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West

After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
PLANO, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

JCPenney Plans New Local HQ

Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
DENISON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council considers district designation for Honey Creek development

Republic Property Group is seeking a municipal management district designation for a planned north McKinney development called Honey Creek. (Courtesy city of McKinney) Proposed plans for McKinney’s first municipal management district estimate the Honey Creek development could be worth over $2 billion, according to city documents. McKinney City Council...
MCKINNEY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

TxDOT Road Report for 12/8

Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman school united in grief with slain girl's family

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A Sherman grade school joined other schools honoring a young North Texas girl who was found dead over the weekend. Sory Elementary participated in "Pink Out for Athena" as staff and students wore pink to support the family of Athena Strand. Sory Principal Mindy Schoen...
SHERMAN, TX
KLTV

Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after head-on crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) — Two people were confirmed dead after a head-on crash in Van Zandt County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas DPS. The crash happened at SH 19 and CR 1103 around 4:20 p.m. 2.5 miles north of Canton, according to Sgt. Adam Albritton. A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
easttexasradio.com

DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash

Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

