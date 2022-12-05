ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Pfizer announces $750 million investment in Kalamazoo facility

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $750 million dollar investment from the company Pfizer is coming to Michigan. Company leaders say the investment will continue to build on Pfizer's Kalamazoo facility. It will also bring 300 additional jobs to the state a move Gov. Whitmer said will bring big benefits to Michigan's economy.
Michigan adds 11,918 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 242 deaths

The State of Michigan added 11,918 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,703 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state,...
New program launching to address Michigan's teacher shortage

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s teacher shortage is pushing school leaders to create new pathways to teaching. Thirty-nine intermediate school districts across the state are teaming together to spearhead a new program they say will increase the number of teachers in the pipeline. For Madison Daniel of Richmond,...
MICHIGAN STATE

