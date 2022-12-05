Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Pfizer announces $750 million investment in Kalamazoo facility
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $750 million dollar investment from the company Pfizer is coming to Michigan. Company leaders say the investment will continue to build on Pfizer's Kalamazoo facility. It will also bring 300 additional jobs to the state a move Gov. Whitmer said will bring big benefits to Michigan's economy.
Tv20detroit.com
Arizona sheriff threatens action against people working on shipping container border wall
TUCSON, Ariz. — A sheriff in Arizona is threatening action against contractors hired by Governor Doug Ducey’s office who are filling in the gaps of the border wall with shipping containers. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said they’re currently building about 6 miles away from the Santa...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 11,918 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 242 deaths
The State of Michigan added 11,918 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,703 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to the state,...
Tv20detroit.com
State House approves measure to replace Lewis Cass with Coleman A. Young at U.S. Capitol
(WXYZ) — The Michigan House has passed a resolution that would replace a statue of former Michigan Gov. Lewis Cass inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. The resolution was introduced by State Sen. Adam Hollier, and called for replacing the statue of Cass with Coleman A. Young, Detroit's first Black mayor.
Tv20detroit.com
New program launching to address Michigan's teacher shortage
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s teacher shortage is pushing school leaders to create new pathways to teaching. Thirty-nine intermediate school districts across the state are teaming together to spearhead a new program they say will increase the number of teachers in the pipeline. For Madison Daniel of Richmond,...
Tv20detroit.com
Unsolved murder cases reportedly ticking up as families brace for holidays
(WXYZ) — For many families in metro Detroit, the holidays approaching mark a painful time with loved ones lost to violent crime and justice still delayed. One Detroit family opened up as U.S. Marshals search for a killer they say murdered their sister out of jealousy. "We still celebrate...
Tv20detroit.com
Police: U-M's Mazi Smith was speeding with Glock 19, multiple rounds of ammo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. W(XYZ) — Michigan football co-captain Mazi Smith was carrying a Glock 19 firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was pulled over by Ann Arbor police on October 7, according to court records. He was estimated to be driving more than twice the speed limit.
Tv20detroit.com
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit veterinarian dies after crash
A well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend. Dr. John Hermann of the Mobile Vet Clinic died Sunday, the clinic announced on Facebook. "PLEASE give us time to figure everything out. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for more information. We...
Comments / 0