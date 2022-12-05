Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
3DPrint.com
NextFlex Announces $8.45M in Funding for Semiconductors and Electronics 3D Printing
NextFlex, a Department of Defense (DoD) Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), announced that the organization will fund nine new projects related to flexible hybrid electronics (FHE). NextFlex is providing $4.2 million alongside $4.25 million contributed by participants, yielding a total of $8.45 million that will go towards additive manufacturing (AM) for electronics.
salestechstar.com
Fluent Commerce Cited by Independent Research Firm in Order Management System Overview Q4 2022
Fluent Commerce announced it has been recognized as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022. Fluent Commerce, a leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), announced it has been recognized for the first time by Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, as one of the OMS sector’s large notable vendors in its Order Management Systems Landscape, Q4 2022.
Zacks.com
Guide to Space Industry ETF Investing
Space industry refers to economic activities related to manufacturing components that go into Earth's orbit or beyond. Per Ark Investments, there are four kind of companies that are involved into the space industry. Orbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in orbital space, including satellites...
defensenews.com
US acquisition exec on being faster, stronger and more united in space
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force’s purchasing process could be faster, its capabilities more resilient and its integration across other domains of warfare made better, according to service acquisition executive Frank Calvelli. In May, the Senate confirmed Calvelli as the Department of the Air Force’s first-ever service acquisition...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
solarindustrymag.com
Hover Energy Acquires Shine Development to Focus on Microgrid Projects
In an effort to further its capabilities ahead of scale production and global rollout of its patented Wind-Powered Microgrid, Hover has acquired Shine Development Partners. Shine focuses on the development, financing and asset management of medium- to large- scale commercial solar, energy storage, distributed wind and clean technology projects. “As...
North Carolina Treasurer calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to resign
Dec 9 (Reuters) - North Carolina's state treasurer on Friday called for BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink to resign or be removed from the top asset management firm, citing "his focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives."
theevreport.com
ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with GP JOULE CONNECT
GP JOULE CONNECT orders 30 ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox ultra-fast charging systems from ADS-TEC Energy. NÜRTINGEN, Germany – ADS-TEC Energy, a leading manufacturer of battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solutions, announced a strategic partnership with sustainable mobility solutions company GP JOULE CONNECT, a leading systems provider for new mobility. As part of the collaboration, GP JOULE CONNECT will deploy 30 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox systems in 2023. Both companies aim to actively drive the expansion of charging infrastructure and the transformation of energy systems and jointly plan to build numerous battery storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
TechCrunch
NFT-focused startup Metagood raises $5 million to grow ‘social good’ impact
Metagood, a for-profit social impact NFT startup, has raised $5 million in its pre-seed round, the team exclusively told TechCrunch. “We launched the company on the concept of using NFTs as an expression where everyone does good things for each other and the good stuff is tokenized and exchangeable,” Bill Tai, co-founder and chairman of Metagood, said to TechCrunch.
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
defensenews.com
Congress would approve A-10 retirements, more F-35s in defense bill
WASHINGTON — The compromise National Defense Authorization Act released by lawmakers Tuesday would grant the Air Force’s long-awaited wish to start retiring the A-10 Warthog. The $858 billion plan would also add more F-35s, EC-37B Compass Call aircraft and HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopters, and provide...
GDIT Awarded $84M Traumatic Brain Injury Research Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded an $84 million contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to support the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE). The contract has an eight-month base period with three option years.
Approov Appoints Cybersecurity Executive Ted Miracco CEO
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Approov, creator of advanced mobile app and API shielding security solutions, today named Ted Miracco CEO, an executive with high-technology experience spanning 30 years in cybersecurity, defense electronics, RF/microwave circuit design, semiconductors and electronic design automation (EDA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005261/en/ Ted Miracco named CEO of Approov, creator of advanced mobile app and API shielding security solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Zeraki, a Kenyan edtech providing digital solutions for school admin, raises $1.8M
Save the Children Impact Investment Fund, Verdant Frontiers Fintech and Logos Ventures participated in the round, as did the Nairobi Business Angels Network (NaiBAN), and Melvyn Lubega, co-founder of Go1, an Australia-based edtech unicorn. Zeraki co-founder and CEO Isaac Nyangolo told TechCrunch they plan on introducing more administrative tools for...
defensenews.com
US Central Command’s new hub seeks to quickly push battlefield tech
WASHINGTON — U.S. Central Command’s new technology office is seeking to leverage its proximity to theater operations to quickly test and field innovative capabilities, including those that can counter growing threats from adversary drones. Schuyler Moore, who was installed in October as the command’s first-ever chief technology officer,...
TechCrunch
Banzai, a marketing tech startup, acquires Hyros for $110M, raises $100M and goes public via a $580M SPAC
The IPO window is all but closed right now, but a few things appear still to be getting through the cracks and there are big sums attached to that. Today, Banzai — an engagement marketing startup that provides tools to source and connect with potential sales leads, and tools to build and run online video events — announced that it is going public, by way of a SPAC. Alongside that, Banzai is acquiring Hyros, a startup that specializes in advertising and marketing attribution.
industrytoday.com
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company
German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 9 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Santander UK hit with £107.7m FCA fine for AML failures. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined the UK arm of Spanish banking heavyweight Santander £107.7 million for “repeated” anti-money laundering (AML) failures, saying it found “serious and persistent” gaps in the bank’s AML controls.
salestechstar.com
Vsblty Honored With Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle Gold Award for Second Straight Year
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp, a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced that it has received the Intel® Network Builders Winners’ Circle Gold Award for the second consecutive year. The Intel Network Builders’ program is dedicated to the company’s partners who have demonstrated particularly outstanding innovations and business acumen.
