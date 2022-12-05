Read full article on original website
Good Grief
3d ago
Right, limit the food growth but continue to build, install pools and water grass in parks, golf courses and private homes. Makes sense.
Reply(1)
21
Larry Hobel
3d ago
they need to stop Saudi Arabia from irrigating hayfields with thousands of gallons of water to grow hay for their cattle
Reply(5)
20
Wanda Colon
3d ago
Why California is not included on these cuts? They have the cities overpopulated and yet, not impacted?
Reply(2)
9
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
AZFamily
Expert: Microchip plant in Phoenix won’t impact Arizona’s water supply
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With President Biden flying in to promote a second TSMC microchip plant coming to the Valley, several viewers have asked Arizona’s Family how it would impact the ongoing water shortage. The main concern: would it hurt Arizona farmers?. Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State...
KOLD-TV
Food for the future: How the University of Arizona is stepping in to help agriculture and food production
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Climate change is threatening the future of food production in Arizona and around the world. Now, the University of Arizona wants to find solutions with a new commission. This new advisory commission will spend the next six months researching the future of agriculture and...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
knau.org
Study: Climate change threatens Arizona’s karst springs
A new study from Northern Arizona University shows how climate change is shrinking vital springs in the Grand Canyon and along the Mogollon Rim. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. Karst springs typically form in limestone along faults and fractures, and supply critical drinking water in Arizona. The study found they...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
AZFamily
TEAM COVERAGE: Arizona reacts to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
KOLD-TV
Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
utilitydive.com
BLM advances 1 GW of solar in Arizona, sees potential for 31 GW of clean energy on Western public lands
The Bureau of Land Management is ramping up the development of renewable power production on public lands, initiating the review of three proposed solar projects in Arizona that would add 1 GW to the grid and updating its decade-old guidance for planning solar development on public land. On Monday, Interior...
a-z-animals.com
The Only Wild Jaguar in the United States has a Taste for Bears
The Only Wild Jaguar in the United States has a Taste for Bears. During the 1800s, jaguars spanned all over the United States, from California to the Carolinas. But hunting played a significant role in decreasing their numbers. In 1949, the last female jaguar in the United States was hunted and killed in Arizona. Since then, some jaguars have been spotted in Arizona, near the US-Mexico border. There is a possibility of the jaguar returning to the USA – after nearly 80 years! One such jaguar, “El Jefe” has been spotted in the USA a few times over the past decade, giving wildlife biologists hope that others may follow suit soon.
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
First Lake Mead public meeting gets mixed reactions
An estimated 100 people showed up Tuesday night at the Meadview Civic Association Building in Arizona to discuss 'concepts' for the future of marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead with the National Park Service (NPS).
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AZFamily
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
Comments / 27