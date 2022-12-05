ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Good Grief
3d ago

Right, limit the food growth but continue to build, install pools and water grass in parks, golf courses and private homes. Makes sense.

Larry Hobel
3d ago

they need to stop Saudi Arabia from irrigating hayfields with thousands of gallons of water to grow hay for their cattle

Wanda Colon
3d ago

Why California is not included on these cuts? They have the cities overpopulated and yet, not impacted?

BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Study: Climate change threatens Arizona’s karst springs

A new study from Northern Arizona University shows how climate change is shrinking vital springs in the Grand Canyon and along the Mogollon Rim. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. Karst springs typically form in limestone along faults and fractures, and supply critical drinking water in Arizona. The study found they...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Only Wild Jaguar in the United States has a Taste for Bears

The Only Wild Jaguar in the United States has a Taste for Bears. During the 1800s, jaguars spanned all over the United States, from California to the Carolinas. But hunting played a significant role in decreasing their numbers. In 1949, the last female jaguar in the United States was hunted and killed in Arizona. Since then, some jaguars have been spotted in Arizona, near the US-Mexico border. There is a possibility of the jaguar returning to the USA – after nearly 80 years! One such jaguar, “El Jefe” has been spotted in the USA a few times over the past decade, giving wildlife biologists hope that others may follow suit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

