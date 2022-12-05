ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Cut Veteran Player On Tuesday Afternoon

The Denver Broncos reportedly released a veteran defensive back on Tuesday. Denver cut safety Anthony Harris, who was originally signed to the team's practice squad in September and promoted to the active roster in November. Harris appeared in three games for the Broncos, playing exclusively on special teams. He failed...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Baker Mayfield makes a prediction that Raiders fans are going to laugh at

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Los Angeles Rams, who currently are without Mathew Stafford, as he was placed on the injured reserve list and will be out for four games. I guess the Rams think they can still make the playoffs at 3-9, and possibly 3-10...
CBS Minnesota

CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team

MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done."  "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
SPICER, MN
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd

Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium. On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.
NBC Sports

NFL announces 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

The NFL has unveiled this year’s list of nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The award has been given out since 1970 and was renamed for the late Bears star in 1999. The award honors a player for his excellence on and off the field with each team nominating a player who has made a positive impact in their community.

