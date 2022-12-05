Dorothy Catherine Wohner, age 92, of Irvington, died Tuesday (12/6) at her residence. She is survived by her children: Cindy Griffiths of Louisville; Jeanette Ford of Louisville, Lisa Simmons of Irvington, Pamela Peterson of Naples, Florida, Annette Smith of Louisville, Timmy Wohner of Louisville, and Gene Wohner of LaGrange; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Thursday (12/8) and after 9 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the funeral home.

IRVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO