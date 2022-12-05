Read full article on original website
Connie Elliott
Connie Elliott, 67, of Constantine, died Monday (12/05) at Medical Center Health in Bowling Green. Survivors include a son: Dewayne Elliott of Brownsville; a brother: Kenny Sago of Owensboro; two sisters: Gail Butler of Custer & Janie Miller of Indiana and one grandson. Funeral services will be Friday (12/08 morning at 11 from the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with burial to follow in the Custer Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 3:30 this afternoon.
Dorothy Catherine Wohner
Dorothy Catherine Wohner, age 92, of Irvington, died Tuesday (12/6) at her residence. She is survived by her children: Cindy Griffiths of Louisville; Jeanette Ford of Louisville, Lisa Simmons of Irvington, Pamela Peterson of Naples, Florida, Annette Smith of Louisville, Timmy Wohner of Louisville, and Gene Wohner of LaGrange; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Thursday (12/8) and after 9 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the funeral home.
William “Billy” Smiley
William “Billy” Smiley, 76 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday (12/03) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Joan; a son: Kenny Smiley of Hardinsburg; Daughters: Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson, both of Hardinsburg 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lucy Strickland of Mississippi; Nancy Hamilton of Decatur, IL and Shirley Bennett of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday (12/08) afternoon at 1 at New Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
12/7/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, December 5, and returned eight indictments. John A. Monroe, 36, Louisville, and Nicholos S. Harvell, 24, Cloverport, were each indicted on one count of flagrant non-support. John A. Ussery Jr., 40, Louisville, was indicted for 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance(meth),...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Police arrest man after woman wounded by gunshot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After over a week of investigating, police have arrested a man they say is suspected in an assault. Thursday morning, a nine-day long investigation led Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies to search for Thomas Price at a residence on West 13th Ave. Last week,...
Kentucky woman arrested after police say newborn tested positive for methamphetamine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky mother is in custody after her baby was born in a bathtub and tested positive for methamphetamine. According to court documents, it happened on Friday, Nov. 25, in Cloverport. That's in Breckinridge County, Kentucky. According to Christopher Woosley, Chief of the Cloverport...
Motel drug bust lands two Owensboro felons in jail
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust. Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement […]
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Eldery Big Clifty man seriously injured after truck hits tree head-on
An elderly Big Clifty man has suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the East Grayson Fire Department along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Lacon Skaggs Road. Upon arriving at the...
Law enforcement investigating potential online threat to 3 area high schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Superintendents Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools and Travis Hamby of Allen County Schools received notice of a potential threat to three area high schools on the night of Dec. 7. In a message to WCPS families, Clayton says the threat involves Bowling Green...
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe. Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May. Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday. The teenager...
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
