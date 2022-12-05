ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

Connie Elliott

Connie Elliott, 67, of Constantine, died Monday (12/05) at Medical Center Health in Bowling Green. Survivors include a son: Dewayne Elliott of Brownsville; a brother: Kenny Sago of Owensboro; two sisters: Gail Butler of Custer & Janie Miller of Indiana and one grandson. Funeral services will be Friday (12/08 morning at 11 from the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with burial to follow in the Custer Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 3:30 this afternoon.
Dorothy Catherine Wohner

Dorothy Catherine Wohner, age 92, of Irvington, died Tuesday (12/6) at her residence. She is survived by her children: Cindy Griffiths of Louisville; Jeanette Ford of Louisville, Lisa Simmons of Irvington, Pamela Peterson of Naples, Florida, Annette Smith of Louisville, Timmy Wohner of Louisville, and Gene Wohner of LaGrange; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Thursday (12/8) and after 9 AM ET Friday (12/9) at the funeral home.
William “Billy” Smiley

William “Billy” Smiley, 76 of Hardinsburg, died Saturday (12/03) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Joan; a son: Kenny Smiley of Hardinsburg; Daughters: Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson, both of Hardinsburg 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 3 sisters: Lucy Strickland of Mississippi; Nancy Hamilton of Decatur, IL and Shirley Bennett of Hardinsburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday (12/08) afternoon at 1 at New Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Breckinridge County Grand Jury

12/7/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, December 5, and returned eight indictments. John A. Monroe, 36, Louisville, and Nicholos S. Harvell, 24, Cloverport, were each indicted on one count of flagrant non-support. John A. Ussery Jr., 40, Louisville, was indicted for 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance(meth),...
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
Police arrest man after woman wounded by gunshot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – After over a week of investigating, police have arrested a man they say is suspected in an assault. Thursday morning, a nine-day long investigation led Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies to search for Thomas Price at a residence on West 13th Ave. Last week,...
Motel drug bust lands two Owensboro felons in jail

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust. Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement […]
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Eldery Big Clifty man seriously injured after truck hits tree head-on

An elderly Big Clifty man has suffered serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tree. Tuesday evening at approximately 5:30, Grayson County Deputy Caleb Owens, the East Grayson Fire Department along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Lacon Skaggs Road. Upon arriving at the...
Parents demanding answers after students accuse Hardin County teacher of walking into girls' locker room

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County high school teacher was removed from the classroom while the district investigates an allegation against him. WDRB News talked with two parents who say that their gym teacher, Brian Walters, walked into a girls' locker room at Central Hardin High School while they were still changing. The parents say Walters walked in to yell at them for being too loud.
