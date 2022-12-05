Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
Nucor invests in zero-carbon iron startup
Steel manufacturer Nucor Corp., Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced that it has made an equity investment in Boulder, Colorado-based Electra, a startup developing a process to produce carbon-free iron that can be used to make steel. According to Nucor, Electra uses renewable energy to refine low-grade iron ores into high-purity...
Recycling Today
Greif says 2022 most successful financial year in company history
Grief President and CEO Ole Rosgaard says the Delaware, Ohio-based packaging producer has had the most successful year in financial terms in the company’s history, highlighted by a strategic acquisition and a free cash flow generation of more than $500 million. The company reports a strong finish to fiscal...
Recycling Today
Stora Enso, Huhtamaki advance European paper cup recycling initiative
The Cup Collective, a program founded by paper and board producer Stora Enso and packaging company Huhtamaki, both based in Finland, has welcomed its first partners to the initiative. McDonald’s, SSP Group, C2 Centre and the National Railway Company of Belguim (SNCB) have announced they have joined the program, which...
Recycling Today
Holcim US harnesses wind power to wean off fossil fuels
Holcim US, a Chicago-based green building materials leader, has entered into its first virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) linked to renewable energy generation. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) VPPA means that at least 38 percent of Holcim’s total power consumption at all of its production facilities in the state is now from wind generation.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
Recycling Today
GM set to expand charging network
General Motors says it is undertaking a program to install up to 40,000 “Level 2” electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the United States and Canada. “GM and its dealers will work together to expand access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited,” states the automaker.
