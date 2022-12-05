Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro USA Inc. has appointed Kenny Rivera to serve as its business development manager in the company’s Southeast Florida Region. According to Waste Pro, Rivera has served in a variety of roles at Waste Pro, including government affairs, operations manager and most recently as division manager. The company says he has worked his way up in the ranks in the southeast Florida region and is experienced in municipal sales, commercial sales and best operational practices.

LONGWOOD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO