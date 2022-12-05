Read full article on original website
Nucor invests in zero-carbon iron startup
Steel manufacturer Nucor Corp., Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced that it has made an equity investment in Boulder, Colorado-based Electra, a startup developing a process to produce carbon-free iron that can be used to make steel. According to Nucor, Electra uses renewable energy to refine low-grade iron ores into high-purity...
D&W Fine Pack announces multimillion-dollar technology investment
D&W Fine Pack, a Wood Dale, Illinois-based food packaging and foodservice disposables manufacturer, has announced a multimillion-dollar investment in sustainable technology at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, manufacturing facility to make food packaging products from 100-percent-recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The company did not disclose the exact amount of the investment, but...
Speira joins automotive aluminum coalition
Speira, a Germany-based aluminum rolling and recycling company owned by U.S.-based KPS Capital Partners, has joined a consortium called Alumobility, which says is “committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum with automakers.”. Speira consists of German and Norwegian facilities that had formerly been owned and operated by Norway-based Norsk...
Stora Enso, Huhtamaki advance European paper cup recycling initiative
The Cup Collective, a program founded by paper and board producer Stora Enso and packaging company Huhtamaki, both based in Finland, has welcomed its first partners to the initiative. McDonald’s, SSP Group, C2 Centre and the National Railway Company of Belguim (SNCB) have announced they have joined the program, which...
Waste Pro names business development manager
Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro USA Inc. has appointed Kenny Rivera to serve as its business development manager in the company’s Southeast Florida Region. According to Waste Pro, Rivera has served in a variety of roles at Waste Pro, including government affairs, operations manager and most recently as division manager. The company says he has worked his way up in the ranks in the southeast Florida region and is experienced in municipal sales, commercial sales and best operational practices.
Starlinger plastics reprocessing system on the job in Turkey
A plastics reprocessing line provided by Austria-based Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft m.b.H. has been up and running since this September at a recycling facility in Basiskele, Turkey, operated by the Tanrikulu Group of Companies. The system features Starlinger’s high-vacuum degassing unit, the recoSTAR 215 C-VAC, which has a production capacity...
Council of the Great Lakes Region releases plan to reduce plastic waste
The Council of the Great Lakes Region (CGLR), Ottawa, Ontario, has released its Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan, a five-year plan creating a roadmap for a future without plastic waste. The plan was developed as part of its Great Lakes Initiative with research and advice from Resource Recycling Systems...
Holcim US harnesses wind power to wean off fossil fuels
Holcim US, a Chicago-based green building materials leader, has entered into its first virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) linked to renewable energy generation. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) VPPA means that at least 38 percent of Holcim’s total power consumption at all of its production facilities in the state is now from wind generation.
Doosan releases waste and recycling kit for DL-7 wheel loader line
Doosan has launched a waste and recycling kit for the company’s DL-7 range of wheel loaders. It is the first kit of its kind for Doosan wheel loaders and is designed to help operators work safely in the hazardous conditions that often accompany waste handling and recycling applications. This includes contending with airborne dust, dirt and other dangerous particulates and materials.
GM set to expand charging network
General Motors says it is undertaking a program to install up to 40,000 “Level 2” electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the United States and Canada. “GM and its dealers will work together to expand access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited,” states the automaker.
US stocks fall on wholesale inflation data while investors look ahead to big week for markets
Investors are looking ahead to a big week, with consumer inflation data coming out on Tuesday and the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday.
Bunting eddy current cleaning up plastic scrap
A plastics recycler in the United Kingdom has turned to magnetic equipment supplier Bunting to help it capture any residual metal from its stream of shredded polyethylene terephthalate (PET) shredded plastic flakes. According to United States-based Bunting, which also has a fabrication plant in the U.K., its customer “shreds millions...
