The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat for Low Blood Pressure: Foods for Hypotension
Low blood strain, often known as hypotension, could be attributable to many elements, together with underlying medical situations, critical diseases, and medicines. Whereas having low blood strain sometimes could be regular, when blood strain readings are constantly low otherwise you expertise regarding signs equivalent to fainting, blurred imaginative and prescient, and lightheadedness, it's best to attain out to a healthcare supplier instantly.
Medical News Today
Signs of high cholesterol on the face
While rare, high cholesterol levels may present as yellowish patches or bumps on the mid-upper and lower eyelids just under the skin. A doctor may recommend minimally-invasive surgery, medication, or lifestyle modifications to treat the underlying cause. A person can also use lasers and other cosmetic treatments to minimize these...
prestigeonline.com
6 best herbs and supplements for high blood pressure
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition in which blood pressure measures above 130/80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg). If you have hypertension, you are at higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Thankfully, there are many ways to get your blood pressure controlled and lower your risk of these health effects.
Healthline
If You Have Afib or Hypertension, How to Stay Heart Healthy Over the Holidays
During the holidays, experts say it’s key to take steps to protect your health. Stress from travel, seasonal viruses, and forgotten medication can all increase the risk of cardiac events. According to research, fatal heart attacks occur most often during the holiday season. Improved diet, exercise, and commitment to...
EverydayHealth.com
Best and Worst Supplements for Heart Health
Some supplements are better than others when it comes to lowering the risk of heart disease, according to a new meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Using data from 884 studies and more than 883,000 patients, researchers at Brown University systematically reviewed all of the...
Healthline
Understanding Disc Desiccation
Your spine is made up of a stack of bones called vertebrae. In between each vertebra, you have a tough, spongy disc that acts as a shock absorber. Over time, these discs wear down as part of a process called degenerative disc disease. Disc desiccation is one of the most...
verywellmind.com
Can Stress Cause High Blood Pressure?
When you are stressed, your body responds in a couple of ways. Your heart rate and pulse quicken, your muscles tighten, and your blood pressure also rises. Being in a constant state of stress has been linked to the development of high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension. High blood...
ScienceBlog.com
Oral med helps fight osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Instead of singling out vitamins and minerals that may help heart health, researchers hope their comprehensive review of many studies will pave the way for clinical trials to identify the best mix of micronutrients.
scitechdaily.com
Cervical Cancer Breakthrough: Major New Clue to Better Understanding the Disease
As part of the biggest omics study of its type, researchers at the University College London and the University of Southampton discovered that cervical cancer may be separated into two different molecular subgroups, one significantly more dangerous than the other. The groundbreaking discoveries, which were reported in the journal Nature...
MedicalXpress
Study examines hesitation toward potential changes to bowel cancer surveillance
As doctors and researchers discuss whether to push recommended bowel cancer colonoscopy surveillance intervals out beyond five years, new research has found those at a higher risk of the disease would likely need to be convinced of the new normal. Lead researcher Maddison Dix from Flinders University says the medical...
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
WebMD
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
