FDA OKs Bivalent COVID Boosters for Kids 6 Months and Older

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now approved for use in children as young as 6 months of age, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today. Children can receive either a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shot, although the rules differ depending...
Risk of Newly Developed High Blood Pressure Rises After Pregnancy

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- One in 10 women will develop high blood pressure for the first time in their lives during the year after they give birth to a child, a new study finds. “The study findings have implications for postpartum care, particularly among patients without a...
Monitoring Toilet Sounds Could Help Spot Disease

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A small toilet-based sound sensor that can tell the difference between peeing, pooping and diarrhea may one day help prevent cholera outbreaks. "The hope is that this sensor, which is small in footprint and noninvasive in approach, could be deployed to areas where...
Buying Testosterone on the Internet Comes With Dangers: Study

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With more American men turning to testosterone therapy as a way to boost energy levels, build muscle and tackle erectile dysfunction, it’s no wonder that web-based merchants have stepped into the breach, seeking to grab market share away from doctors and pharmacies.

