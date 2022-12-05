Read full article on original website
Saraya Reacts To The WWE Crew Reacting To Her AEW Debut
Speaking to TMZ Sports, AEW wrestler Saraya opened up on her decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling and the company’s approach to her debut match with Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022. Additionally, the former Paige talked about the support she received after her first AEW appearance. You...
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
News On Ricochet, Asuka, The Miz, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Lots More
WWE Superstar Ricochet is the featured guest on this week’s “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Ricochet makes his After the Bell debut to talk about winning the Smackdown World Cup, his motivation to succeed, and looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title Match with Gunther.”
WWE In Talks With E! Network About A New Reality Show
WWE has done many reality shows, such as Tough Enough, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. WWE will produce another one soon with Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Whether this comes to fruition, there are talks with E! about a new reality show.”
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – The Briscoes, Ian Riccaboni, Countdown Preview
The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event will be airing tomorrow (Saturday). You can check out the official “Countdown” video below:. Speaking of ROH Final Battle 2022, The Briscoes and Ian Riccaboni both took to Twitter to hype up the event. You can check that out below:. You can...
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
Ex-WWE NXT UK Superstar Makes AEW Debut On Friday Night’s Episode Of Rampage
AEW VP of Talent Development, Pat Buck, appeared on the latest episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. The episode, which aired on November 27th, featured Buck in the final scene of the show. While the scene was a cliffhanger, it’s unknown if he’ll be back in the future.
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
Gable Steveson Appears On WWE SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson appeared on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown alongside Kurt Angle. During a series of segments that aired on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE NIL signee appeared backstage for Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration. In the main event segment, Alpha Academy came out...
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated AEW ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event in Arlington, TX has 2,227 tickets out. Next Wednesday’s Winter is Coming themed episode of AEW Dynamite in Garland, TX has 4,285 tickets out. There are...
Asuka Continues To Tease A Character Change
Things haven’t been going all that well for Asuka as of late. She and Alexa Bliss lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. She was pinned in a triple threat match on this past Monday’s Raw. And lately, she’s been teasing that a character change could be coming.
A Special Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation Set To Air Today
All Elite Wrestling will be airing a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation later today. The show will air via YouTube at 1:00 PM EST with the following matches taking place:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
WWE Has Discussed Roman Reigns Wrestling At Both Nights Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns may end up wrestling both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39. As previously reported, WWE is hoping to have The Rock back for WrestleMania 39 for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The belief is that if this match doesn’t happen then Cody Rhodes may be in line for this title match.
Dax Harwood Shows Off His Forehead Knots From ROH Final Battle
As seen at Saturday night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Dax Harwood tweeted out the following photo of the injuries he suffered in the match:. “Sitting in first class with all...
Athena Wins ROH Women’s World Championship At Final Battle 2022
Athena is your new ROH Women’s World Champion. During Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to capture the belt. The finish came when Athena threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face. With the title only being introduced back in...
Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’
During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
Shawn Michaels On Whether There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, NXT World Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. Speaking on a media call following the show, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join WWE’s main roster. He said,
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
