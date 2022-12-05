Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
HB woman is killed in crash
An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
foxla.com
How illegal street racers in LA, Orange counties allegedly avoided paying citations
LOS ANGELES - Details of an alleged fix-it ticket scam that allegedly enabled illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties to avoid paying thousands of dollars-worth of citations were released by California Highway Patrol Wednesday. According to CHP, the accused ringleader, 21-year-old Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta of Los Angeles,...
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Highway officials crack down on `Ticket Fix-It’ scheme
California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records. The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.
Driver in pursuit crashes into, overturns big rig in Montebello
A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash. The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD. About 20 minutes later, the […]
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
orangecountytribune.com
CHP officer is hurt in crash
A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized Sunday night after his vehicle was struck in the rear by another on the Garden Grove Freeway near Euclid Street at around 8:45 p.m. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the officer was trapped in the car by the impact. The CHP...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
newsantaana.com
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles
Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
orangecountytribune.com
Arrest made in fatal crash
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident that took place on Sunday in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin McCormick of the WPD, arrested was Aristeo Nava-Soriano. He is charged with:. driving under the influence and causing bodily injury. driving under the influence...
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside McDonald's in Willowbrook
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a McDonald's after allegedly robbing a Denny's in Los Angeles County. The suspect, who is believed to be armed, entered a Denny's restaurant on 11700 Wilmington Ave., in the neighborhood of Willowbrook, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Video shows horrific head-on crash after reported shooting in Azusa; driver killed
A man died Monday after he was shot and then crashed into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa, authorities say.
2urbangirls.com
One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area
AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man killed in a DUI crash by another Santa Ana man, in Westminster
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was killed after a pickup truck collided with a sedan in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 4. Police investigators suspect alcohol was involved in the crash. The vehicles crashed at around 1 a.m., at the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection, according...
Trial Begins for Fatal Racing Crash in Irvine
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was racing with a man in Irvine, triggering a fatal crash that killed a woman driving home from work, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday as the defendant's attorney said his client did not cause the collision.
Riverside teen suffered suspected overdose at school after taking fentanyl-laced pill, police say
A 15-year-old student at Arlington High School who suddenly stopped breathing last month during a suspected overdose on campus had taken a fentanyl-laced pill she bought on social media, according to police.
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
