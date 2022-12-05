ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

orangecountytribune.com

HB woman is killed in crash

An 18-year-old Huntington Beach woman was fatally injured Tuesday night when the vehicle in which she was riding struck concrete barriers in a construction zone in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched at around 9:38 p.m. to the area of Westminster Boulevard and Rancho...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA
HeySoCal

Highway officials crack down on `Ticket Fix-It’ scheme

California Highway Patrol officials released details Wednesday of an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records. The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Driver in pursuit crashes into, overturns big rig in Montebello

A big rig was left overturned and a driver was hospitalized after an early-morning Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursuit in Montebello ended with a crash. The pursuit of a car believed to be stolen out of the Temple City area began at about 3 a.m., according to the LASD. About 20 minutes later, the […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland

The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

CHP officer is hurt in crash

A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized Sunday night after his vehicle was struck in the rear by another on the Garden Grove Freeway near Euclid Street at around 8:45 p.m. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the officer was trapped in the car by the impact. The CHP...
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Arrest made in fatal crash

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man has been arrested in connection with a fatal traffic accident that took place on Sunday in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin McCormick of the WPD, arrested was Aristeo Nava-Soriano. He is charged with:. driving under the influence and causing bodily injury. driving under the influence...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area

AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AZUSA, CA
KFI AM 640

Trial Begins for Fatal Racing Crash in Irvine

A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was racing with a man in Irvine, triggering a fatal crash that killed a woman driving home from work, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday as the defendant's attorney said his client did not cause the collision.
IRVINE, CA

