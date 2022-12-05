AR Homes—No. 159 on the 2022 Next 100—announced that C.R. Herro has succeeded Jim Rosewater as CEO effective Dec. 1 and will report to executive director Dr. Jason Seibel. The former vice president of innovation at Meritage Homes brings over 25 years of strategy, innovation, and operations experience in home building to AR's franchise network of independently owned and operated home builders.

