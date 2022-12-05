Read full article on original website
Top-Performing Master Plans and Trends Capturing Home Buyer Interest
Top-performing master plans offer both great segmentation and affordability relative to nearby markets, Zonda Advisory principal Mollie Carmichael said on Zonda’s Top Master Plans of 2022 webinar. Through segmentation, communities can focus on providing activities and areas that cater to families in all stages of life. “The very first...
AR Homes Names C.R. Herro New CEO
AR Homes—No. 159 on the 2022 Next 100—announced that C.R. Herro has succeeded Jim Rosewater as CEO effective Dec. 1 and will report to executive director Dr. Jason Seibel. The former vice president of innovation at Meritage Homes brings over 25 years of strategy, innovation, and operations experience in home building to AR's franchise network of independently owned and operated home builders.
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
