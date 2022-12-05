ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 26

Kadie Leigh
2d ago

I already knew who it was before I read the article. He's an idiot no matter who he talks about first of all. Second of all Alabama rarely ever gets an excuse. People hate them and can't wait to trash them when they lose. They have an off year, okay. So does everyone. Our Team didn't have it this year, plain and simple.

Reply
8
David Benderman
2d ago

Well about everything that Greg McElroy says doesn't make sense. All you can say about him is he's just a woke member of ESPN. And another reason for ESPN failing and members of ESPN leaving for Fox sports channels. Just listening to a lot of these guys on ESPN and CBS is like listening to someone scraping their finger nails on a black board. And with ESPN losing money and they're best people to other sports channels they want be around much longer. Kinda like the crap the SEC channel has been putting out isn't worth watching. And the Paul Finebaum show with his crap he says. He's as big of a flip flopper as these politicians are in today's politics. And the people who calls in on that show most hasn't a clue about what they're saying.

Reply
4
Big Dave
2d ago

It’s a different way of looking at it for sure! If you’re not smart enough to understand his thinking, it’s not his fault it’s yours!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach

The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 6-foot-8 OL commit Wilkin Formby gets visit from Nick Saban

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby received a visit from Nick Saban Tuesday. Formby is a native of Tuscaloosa, who attends Northridge High School. He garners a four-star rating, and many consider him to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
beckersasc.com

Administrator of the Week: Martha Otts

Martha Otts, administrator of Birmingham (Ala.) Surgery Center, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week. Ms. Otts' ASC was named the best outpatient surgery center in Alabama according to Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list for 2023. It honors the top 510 ASCs nationwide based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?

Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa sparks concerns from residents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have identified the victim of a shooting at the Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. According to TPD Captain Jack Kennedy, 22-year-old Larry Maddix was visiting friends at the apartment complex when an argument began, resulting in a person pulling out a pistol and fatally shooting Maddix. Kennedy says the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Power announces another residential rate increase for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced another upcoming rate adjustment for residential customers. Starting in January 2023, Alabama Power officials said customers can expect to see their bills increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. The company says the adjustment is driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy