I already knew who it was before I read the article. He's an idiot no matter who he talks about first of all. Second of all Alabama rarely ever gets an excuse. People hate them and can't wait to trash them when they lose. They have an off year, okay. So does everyone. Our Team didn't have it this year, plain and simple.
Well about everything that Greg McElroy says doesn't make sense. All you can say about him is he's just a woke member of ESPN. And another reason for ESPN failing and members of ESPN leaving for Fox sports channels. Just listening to a lot of these guys on ESPN and CBS is like listening to someone scraping their finger nails on a black board. And with ESPN losing money and they're best people to other sports channels they want be around much longer. Kinda like the crap the SEC channel has been putting out isn't worth watching. And the Paul Finebaum show with his crap he says. He's as big of a flip flopper as these politicians are in today's politics. And the people who calls in on that show most hasn't a clue about what they're saying.
It’s a different way of looking at it for sure! If you’re not smart enough to understand his thinking, it’s not his fault it’s yours!!
