ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA’s SPCA pleas for food donations to fill shortage at shelters

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhBnA_0jYJ9RSq00

The Los Angeles chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public Monday for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care — saying its reserve levels are “dangerously low.”

“If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter pets and grab a can or bag for them,” said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. “We go through about 37 tons of pet food every year.”

The agency attributed the shortage to an uptick in animal intake and a prolonged kitten season.

Other items such as non-clumping clay cat litter, dog chews, gently used clean blankets and towels, stainless steel dog/cat bowls, newspaper, Kuranda beds and dog/cat toys are also needed, spcaLA said.

According to the agency, it routinely works with corporate donors and individuals to provide donations, but without public support, it may have to divert funds from programs such as animal cruelty investigations and violence prevention initiatives to fill the need.

All donations are tax deductible.

People can drop off donations at any of spcaLA’s four locations, or donate through the agency’s Amazon Wish List or Chewy Wish List.

The Amazon wish list can be found at https://www.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/lists/95-1738153/ref=smi_se_clpf_rd_clpf?ref_=smi_se_cl_u_rd_www.

The Chewy wish list can be found at https://www.chewy.com/g/spcala_b65429770#wish-list&wishlistsortby=DEFAULT.

Donors can also ship items themselves to spcaLA Donations, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA, 90815.

Dropoff locations are:

  • spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center,12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne (Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.);
  • spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park), Long Beach (Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.);
  • spcaLA Administrative Office, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles (Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.), and
  • spcaLA Marketplace, 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park), Long Beach (Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

For more information, including how to adopt animals, go to spcala.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA Pet Shelters in Dire Need of Food Donations

The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public today for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care, saying its reserve levels are “dangerously low.”. “If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting

There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
ALTADENA, CA
HeySoCal

LA County honors 1,624 unclaimed dead

Los Angeles County hosted a ceremony Thursday to mark the burial of 1,624 people who died in 2019 but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The service included blessings from a range of faiths honoring the unclaimed dead, whose cremated remains were placed in a single mass grave.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Holiday concert and tree lighting set for Saturday at Pasadena park

La Pintoresca Park in Pasadena will host a holiday concert that will feature lots of activities, food and a variety of music and dance performances. Billed as a “fun-filled, family-friendly event,” an announcement by the city of Pasadena listed activities at this festive event titled “Tunes, Toys and Trees” that include a “lil elves” play zone for toddlers, a toy giveaway, free photos with Santa, arts and crafts provided by Armory Center for the Arts and a tree lighting ceremony.
PASADENA, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Inglewood Father Accused of Killing Baby Girl in Court; Vigil Planned

The Inglewood father accused of throwing his baby in the LA River in Long Beach appeared in court Wednesday, as a vigil was scheduled to honor Leilani in the evening. His bail was raised to $2,050,000, and his arraignment was rescheduled to January. The young father’s family was in court...
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 25, With Diminished Mental Capacity, Goes Missing in Downey

Police Thursday circulated a photo of a 25-year-old woman who went missing in Downey. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, who has a diminished mental capacity, was last seen Wednesday at her home in Downey, said Lorena Duran of the Downey Police Department. Koeppe was described as a 5-foot tall Latino...
DOWNEY, CA
ktalnews.com

Chimpanzees from Los Angeles now climbing trees in NWLA

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of chimpanzees known as “The Treetop Ten” settle into their new home at Chimp Haven after a 1,600-mile cross-country trip from the west coast, leaving behind a defunct wildlife refuge outside of the city of Los Angeles for country living in the backwoods of northern Louisiana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA.com

Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings

A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy