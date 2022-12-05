ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Texas 2036 discusses legislative priorities for the 88th legislative session

John Hryhorchuk is senior vice president for policy and advocacy at Texas 2036. (Courtesy Texas 2036) Texas 2036 is a future-focused public policy organization that focuses on statewide long-term planning. Community Impact spoke with John Hryhorchuk, the senior vice president for policy and advocacy, in a Nov. 28 interview. Hryhorchuk detailed the organization's focuses for the upcoming 88th Legislative session, beginning in January.
Education, property tax relief among major priorities for Texas' 2023 legislative session

Texas lawmakers will have access to roughly $131 billion during the 2023 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 10 in Austin. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) By Dec. 7, roughly one month before the 2023 legislative session, Texas lawmakers had filed over 1,180 bills. Thousands more are expected to be filed, but only some will become laws.
