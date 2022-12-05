Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols are already feeling the impact of losing Alex Golesh
It’s been less than a week since Alex Golesh resigned as the Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator to become the new head coach at South Florida, but UT is already feeling the effects of losing the popular assistant coach. 2024 four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett decommitted from Tennessee on Thursday. The...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB says Tennessee should pursue a transfer quarterback
Josh Heupel is essentially giving quarterback Joe Milton a tryout in the Orange Bowl. If Milton excells and beats Clemson, he may be locked in as Tennessee’s quarterback in 2023. If Milton underwhelms… who knows? But should Heupel and the Vols pursue a transfer QB regardless of how Milton plays? We talked with former Big Orange QB Jonathan Crompton about the situation this week and we think you’ll be interested to hear what he had to say…
atozsports.com
Jalin Hyatt’s decision about his future at Tennessee and playing in the Orange Bowl should be simple
After winning the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday night, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said he’s 50/50 on returning to UT for another season. Hyatt is currently being projected as a day one or day two pick after a breakout season that saw him lead the SEC in receiving yards (1,267 receiving yards) and tie for the national lead in receiving touchdowns (15).
atozsports.com
Clemson’s uniform decision for Orange Bowl opens up several possibilities for Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl has already generated plenty of talk about how “orange” the game will be. Both teams primarily wear orange, but one team will have to wear a little less orange than the other team. Otherwise, things will get confusing — even though Clemson and Tennessee wear two different shades of orange.
atozsports.com
How ESPN gave us evidence this week that there’s a bias against the Tennessee Vols
One of the reasons opposing fan bases dislike Tennessee Vols fans so much is because they get annoyed by UT fans feeling slighted all the time. It’s certainly true that things get blown out of proportion by fans at times. The Dabo Swinney “burger flipping” comments, for example, weren’t...
Did Kirk Herbstreit pick Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker as 'Herbies' player of the year?
Tennessee football fans haven't always agreed with ESPN commentator Kirk Herbsteit this season. He picked Vanderbilt to upset the Vols. He criticized Tennessee over speculation of turmoil on the team after linebacker Jeremy Banks didn't play in a loss to South Carolina. And he floated the idea of Ohio State taking the Vols' spot in the Orange Bowl. ...
atozsports.com
How Alex Golesh did right by Tennessee before leaving Vols for USF
One of the unfortunate realities of the Tennessee Vols‘ success in the SEC is that other programs/NFL franchises are going to poach coaches from head coach Josh Heupel’s staff. After the 2021 season, Tennessee lost wide receivers coach Kodi Burns to the New Orleans Saints. Heupel has already...
atozsports.com
Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed
Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
Cam Newton Says He's Better Than Current Quarterbacks in NFC South
The former Panthers' quarterback with a bold claim.
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills defensive star to have his biggest test of the season
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are leading the entire AFC at the moment, going into their rematch with the rival New York Jets (7-5). First time around, the Jets ran all over the Bills by way of RBs Michael Carter and James Robinson. Even Von Miller wasn’t able to factor into this game as the Jets only needed to pass 25 times, registering one sack on QB Zach Wilson and two tackles.
atozsports.com
Cowboys fans are guaranteed a surprise with latest news about Jason Garrett
Dallas Cowboys fans say they’ve moved on but it’s hard to completely forget about Jason Garrett. He was at the forefront of the organization for close to a decade. He has the second-most wins in franchise history thanks mainly to his long tenure with the team. For better or worse, fans remember him quite well.
Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job
Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender has been put on notice
When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph 44th overall in 2021 it was expected that his impact would be immediate. Unfortunately, a grain injury derailed his progress, although he got some valuable reps at the tail end of the season. Joseph is now in a position to benefit from...
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
atozsports.com
Announcers revealed for Tennessee Vols’ matchup against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers on December 30 at 8:00 PM ET in the Orange Bowl. This will be the first matchup between Tennessee and Clemson since January 2, 2004 in the Peach Bowl. The Tigers won that matchup 27-14. If you’re not traveling...
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson’s parting message to the Titans’ players
When Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning, shockwaves were sent through the Titans organization and fanbase. Robinson, a GM that had produced six (on the verge of seven) consecutive winning seasons, and just received a long-term contract extension as recently as February, was held accountable for the team’s roster construction in the harshest way possible.
atozsports.com
Caleb Farley’s back surgery sets up for an interesting situation for the new Titans GM
Caleb Farley is in an unfortunately familiar position after undergoing back surgery on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft underwent a microdiscectomy to fix a herniated disc. This news confirms all suspicions, ensuring Farley will be out for the remainder of the season.
College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Controversy
The city of Knoxville has filed a complaint against Tennessee's alcohol vender, claiming that it's responsible for fans being rowdy at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee's current alcohol vendor is Aramark. Last year, alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium generated $2.67 million in sales. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the city wants...
atozsports.com
Titans’ coach isn’t making the change that many fans are asking for
The Tennessee Titans’ offensive line has not been performing up to par over the last few weeks. The injuries seem to be piling up, and the depth is struggling a bit. That’s to be expected to a degree after losing multiple important pieces on the unit. In particular,...
Dabo Swinney Reveals Message To Players About Tennessee
This year's Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson should be a high-scoring affair. The Volunteers have scored or allowed more than 55 points in each of their last three games. While that in mind, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a message for his players.
Comments / 0