Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson now 'week-to-week' with knee injury per encouraging update from Ravens

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Baltimore Ravens fans held their collective breath when Lamar Jackson left Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh delivered good news that the injury wasn't season-ending. On Monday, the prognosis appeared to improve with Harbaugh telling reporters that Jackson is "week-to-week."

"He's been through the MRIs," Harbaugh said. "I would say it's kind of week-to-week. It's gonna be a weekly thing."

He also didn't rule out a Week 14 return against the Steelers while noting that it's not likely.

"It's probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. And after that, it will become more and more likely."

While losing Jackson for any time is suboptimal during the stretch run of the season, confirmation that he's not looking at a long-term recovery adds up to a relief in Baltimore.

