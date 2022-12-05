ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD search for man in sexual assault at Encino hiking trail

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Police Monday stepped up their search for the man who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint on an Encino-area hiking trail, urging anyone who may have information to contact detectives.

The assault occurred around noon on Nov. 21 in the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive, where the victim was hiking on the trail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, the man approached the victim from behind, forced her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, who remains at large, was described as a 30-year-old man with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

Police are urging women to use caution while hiking in the area until the suspect is apprehended.

“Whenever someone is up there in the Mulholland trail area, up on the ridge … use caution — not hiking alone, having your cell phone, those kinds of things,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a Monday morning news conference at the West Valley Station.

Hamilton also urged people to make sure their phones are charged, and to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially when they are out alone.

Anyone with information on the attack was encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Hampton at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

