Seattle, WA

Sound Transit hosts open house for WSBLE Interbay/Ballard segment December 12

Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Members of the public can learn about new concepts being studied in the Interbay/Ballard segment of the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions project at an open house on December 12. A second event will be held in January to engage the public in the planning of the new light rail line.

The Sound Transit Board directed further studies before identifying a preferred alternative for the Ballard Link Extension. The Open House will provide an overview on further studies in the Interbay and Ballard areas, with a focus on studies in the Interbay area including shifting the Prospect tunnel portal south; opportunities to address concerns with the guideway along Elliott Avenue and potential effects to properties in Interbay; and an option to consolidate the Smith Cove and Interbay stations. More information is at wsblink.participate.online.

The open house will be held at Lawton Elementary School, 4000 27th Ave. W, Seattle and will focus on Interbay alignment and station concepts.

  • Monday, December 12 – 6 p.m. doors open; 6:30 p.m. brief presentation; 6:30-8:30 p.m. drop-in style open house

Sound Transit staff will be available to provide information, answer questions and gather feedback on the options being studied. Light refreshments and activities for children will be provided. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

The second part of the Interbay/Ballard engagement series will be held on Jan. 11, 2023. The January workshop will build on the open house information for further studies in Interbay and provide additional information on further studies in Ballard. More information will be provided closer to the date.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Lakewood Station Access Improvements

Public feedback period open for Lakewood station access improvements. Today, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the Lakewood station access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently…. Project update. What do you think about our plans for new sidewalks and...
LAKEWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service Dec 5

Note: Link below will open new window. Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service, we do not yet have an estimate of when it will resume normal operations. The system is currently experiencing a localized electrical issue. Please plan for alternative transportation options at this time.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

What to know about transportation investments in Seattle’s 2023-2024 Adopted Budget

Today, Mayor Harrell signed the 2023-2024 City of Seattle Adopted Budget, passed by the Seattle City Council last week. Most transportation investments outlined in the 2023-2024 Proposed Budget remain in the final budget, which invests millions of dollars in safer streets, traffic-calming infrastructure, sidewalks, and major bridge repair projects, despite a projected revenue shortfall.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe

Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights. Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Michael McDonald, Sr. Safety and Health Specialist

How long have you been at City Light? I started in February of 2022. Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? Ensuring the safety of City Light staff, visitors, and contractors at the Skagit Hydroelectric Project through training, proper safety programs, incident review, and audits of work being performed.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Fire collects gifts for 2022 Toys for Tots campaign

Join your neighborhood Seattle firefighters this weekend as we collect donations for the Toys for Tots program, all of which help King County and Seattle families in need this holiday season. We’ll be joined by members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Seattle Fire Foundation volunteers at these QFC locations...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Executive Order Directing City Departments to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the Transportation Sector and Support Those Most Impacted by the Climate Crisis

SEATTLE (December 7, 2022) – Mayor Bruce Harrell today announced a new Executive Order directing City departments to work together to prioritize and expand actions that equitably reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) within the transportation sector. Actions are designed to invest in and build resilience among communities that are hardest hit by the climate crisis, expand workforce opportunities, and to improve the health of Seattle residents and workers – by improving air quality and making streets safer.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in Ear at Interbay Encampment

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear at an encampment in Interbay on Wednesday evening. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West for reports that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ear. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Council Adopts 2023/24 Budget / Together We End Gun Violence Symposium / East Marginal Way Project Update / OPCD One Seattle Plan Update

On Monday, the City Council adopted the 2023 budget and endorsed the 2024 budget. I am grateful to Budget Chair Mosqueda for her work in developing this balancing package, which was unusually challenging with the updated revenue forecast last month. While this was a difficult process with plenty of difficult decisions, we as a city have a lot to be proud of in this budget and I’d like to highlight a few items that I sponsored. You can learn more about all of Council’s budget actions and the votes they received via this online tracker.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Bruce Harrell is looking for qualified candidates to fill 22 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2023, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s Neighborhood Matching Fun Invests $818,698 in 21 Community-Led Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $818,698 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $8,320 to $50,000 and have pledged $780,269 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

ST Express Snow Reroutes - Expect Delays

ST Express buses are operating on snow reroutes until further notice due to inclement weather. Road conditions can change at any time causing reroutes or stop closures with little to no notice. Please prepare for significant delays. The safest bus equipment types and operation speeds will be used; this may result in reduced service throughout the system.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: It’s Landslide Season! Are You Prepared?

Landslide season is here, so the City of Seattle is urging residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their property from possible landslides. Did you know that most landslides occur between the months of November and March? The threat of landslides will continue to rise as rainfall continues to increase and when snow melts during the winter months.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Prepares for Winter Weather

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold; keeping critical infrastructure open; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: Plan Review Response/Reply Process Refresher

In January 2022, SDCI transitioned to providing plan reviews via plan mark-up instead of traditional letters. This Building Connections article serves as a resources refresher for applicants responding to review comments. The primary change that we are asking of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in the...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Launches New ‘Climate Portal’ to Track and Visualize Climate Emissions Using Updated Neighborhood-Level Data

The Office of Sustainability and Environment (OSE) is excited to debut the first components of a new map-based website, featuring dashboards that track building and transportation greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) across Seattle neighborhoods. As called for in the Green New Deal Resolution (Res 31895), the site will be updated on a quarterly basis to provide more frequent and granular data indicators of emissions in Seattle’s neighborhoods.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Eleanor Toews Archives Center

District’s Records and Archives Center Named in Honor of First Archivist. After retiring from Seattle Public Schools as the district’s first archivist in 2011, Eleanor Toews – whose last name rhymes with saves – could not stay away. She continued to volunteer, serving as an active...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Skagit Project Relicensing: Draft License Application Submitted

Seattle City Light has submitted a Draft License Application (DLA) to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This is an important, and required, milestone in the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project relicensing process and a testament to City Light’s continued collaboration with Tribes, Canadian First Nations, federal and state agencies, and other licensing participants.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Way to Pay Fees in Seattle Services Portal

We’re introducing a more direct way to pay for fees in the Seattle Services Portal! Starting December 15, you’ll see a new option to pay fees by directly entering a record number and checking out. This is in addition to any existing ways you are paying fees today.
SEATTLE, WA

