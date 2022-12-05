Sound Transit hosts open house for WSBLE Interbay/Ballard segment December 12

Members of the public can learn about new concepts being studied in the Interbay/Ballard segment of the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions project at an open house on December 12. A second event will be held in January to engage the public in the planning of the new light rail line.

The Sound Transit Board directed further studies before identifying a preferred alternative for the Ballard Link Extension. The Open House will provide an overview on further studies in the Interbay and Ballard areas, with a focus on studies in the Interbay area including shifting the Prospect tunnel portal south; opportunities to address concerns with the guideway along Elliott Avenue and potential effects to properties in Interbay; and an option to consolidate the Smith Cove and Interbay stations. More information is at wsblink.participate.online.

The open house will be held at Lawton Elementary School, 4000 27th Ave. W, Seattle and will focus on Interbay alignment and station concepts.

Monday, December 12 – 6 p.m. doors open; 6:30 p.m. brief presentation; 6:30-8:30 p.m. drop-in style open house

Sound Transit staff will be available to provide information, answer questions and gather feedback on the options being studied. Light refreshments and activities for children will be provided. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

The second part of the Interbay/Ballard engagement series will be held on Jan. 11, 2023. The January workshop will build on the open house information for further studies in Interbay and provide additional information on further studies in Ballard. More information will be provided closer to the date.