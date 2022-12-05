Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Steve Martin, Martin Short Trade Insults In Lively 'Tonight Show' Interview
This week's "Saturday Night Live" co-hosts let the jokes fly and mocked host Jimmy Fallon.
Radio Ink
Compass to Distribute ‘A Country Gold Christmas’
Compass Media Networks will distribute “A Country Gold Christmas” to affiliates the weekend of Christmas Eve. The five-hour special will feature holiday standards, songs and yuletide favorites along with shout-outs from Rowdy Yates and Rowdy Radio DJs from around the world. For more information, e-mail Doug Ingold at...
Radio Ink
WHYY Launches Rocky Balboa Podcast
NPR member station WHYY (90.9 FM) in Philadelphia is launching a new podcast that takes a deep dive into a local landmark associated with the Rocky Balboa character from the famous 1976 boxing film. The Statue “explores a monument to the most famous Philadelphian who never lived,” a spokesperson for...
Radio Ink
Sherman Winfield to Judge Radio Mercury Awards
The Radio Mercury Awards says Sherman Winfield, the executive director of marketing and communications firm VMLY&R, will be the lead judge for its 2023 competition. At VMLY&R, Winfield oversees campaign strategies and creative efforts for a number of legacy brands, including the Coca-Cola Company, Sam’s Club and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
Radio Ink
Dan Dakich Ends Show on WFNI
Sports broadcaster Dan Dakich has produced his final show for Radio One’s WFNI (1070 AM, 107.5 FM, ESPN/The Fan) in Indianapolis. His departure was confirmed in a social media post on Thursday, as well as a memo circulated by Radio One officials at WFNI, which has broadcast his program for 14 years.
Radio Ink
CJBX Launches New Morning Show
Bell Media’s London-based country music station CJBX (92.7 FM, Pure Country 93) has revealed a new morning show that will be hosted by Leeanne Whitehouse and T.J. O’Halloran. Pure Mornings with Leeanne and T.J. will air weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time, starting Monday,...
Radio Ink
Apple Releases List of Top Podcasts in 2022
True crime reigned king among podcasts in 2022, according to a new list of top podcasts published by Apple. Of the top 10 programs streamed on Apple Podcasts, four were from the true crime category, including the top overall podcast of the year, Crime Junkie from Audiochuck. Another true crime...
Radio Ink
Audacy Adds ‘Gimme the Hot Sauce’ Podcast
Audacy has added Stacey King’s “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast to its slate of sports-related audio content. The show is now part of Audacy’s 2400Sports podcast studio portfolio and will be made available on the Audacy app in addition to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.
Radio Ink
Edison: SiriusXM, Spotify Top Podcast Networks for Q3
New data released by Edison Research shows SiriusXM, Spotify and iHeartRadio were the top podcast networks by audience in the United States for the third quarter of 2022. The data showed SiriusXM — which produces its own podcasts under the SXM Media brand, as well as its acquired Earwolf and Team Coco divisions — reclaimed the top position from Spotify, which held the king position in the second quarter of the year.
Radio Ink
DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston
IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
Radio Ink
Granger Smith to Host Christmas Special
Premiere Networks says country radio stations will be given access to a new holiday special hosted by musician and radio host Granger Smith. “After Midnight with Granger Smith Presents: A Smith Family Christmas Special” will feature Smith and his brothers, Tyler and Parker, as they reflect on their favorite holiday transitions and offer anecdotes on what the holidays were like when the three were growing up in Texas.
Radio Ink
WGN Radio Repeating 100th Anniversary Special
Nexstar Media Group’s only radio station, Chicago’s very own WGN (720 AM), will end its centennial celebration with a re-airing of “100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective” on sister television station WGN-TV (Channel 9). The replay will air Saturday, December 31 at 4 p.m. Central...
Comments / 0