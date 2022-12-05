New data released by Edison Research shows SiriusXM, Spotify and iHeartRadio were the top podcast networks by audience in the United States for the third quarter of 2022. The data showed SiriusXM — which produces its own podcasts under the SXM Media brand, as well as its acquired Earwolf and Team Coco divisions — reclaimed the top position from Spotify, which held the king position in the second quarter of the year.

