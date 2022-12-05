Read full article on original website
Maternal unintentional injury during pregnancy associated with higher risk of cerebral palsy
1. Based on a large cohort study, children born to mothers who had an unintentional injury during pregnancy had a 33% increased risk of cerebral palsy (CP) diagnosis. 2. More severe maternal injuries were associated with greater increases in CP risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Cerebral palsy...
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
Smartphone dispatch of volunteer responders may not increase bystander use of automated external defibrillator in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest – the SAMBA trial
1. This randomized controlled trial evaluating the effect of Heartrunner, a smartphone application, demonstrated no significant increase in bystander-attached automated external defibrillator (AED) among volunteer responders who received instructions to collect nearby AED compared to those instructed to report to the patient and begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). 2. Future studies...
The majority of FDA-approved drug trials recruit from low- and middle-income countries
1. This study found that a high proportion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug trials recruit participants from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). 2. Cardiovascular trials had the highest proportion of participants recruited from LMICs. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Nearly one-third of phase three trials sponsored...
Fibromyalgia Presents With A Straight Neck on Radiograph
Barring any other radiographic abnormalities, a straight neck may be a major anatomical aberration in fibromyalgia that has gone unnoticed. Robert Katz, MD, spoke with Physician’s Weekly about a study he and his colleagues had published in the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, titled “The Vast Majority of Patients With Fibromyalgia Have a Straight Neck Observed on a Lateral View Radiograph of the Cervical Spine: An Aid in the Diagnosis of Fibromyalgia and a Possible Clue to the Etiology.”
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
Discontinuing RAS inhibitors in advanced chronic kidney disease does not impact long-term outcomes
1. In advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), there was no significant difference in long-term glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) between those who used and who discontinued renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors. 2. There was no significant difference in long-term clinical endpoints, such as hospitalization rate and quality of life, between the discontinuation...
Supraphysiological perioperative oxygen associated with worse outcomes
1. Supraphysiological oxygen administration during surgery is associated with higher incidence of kidney, myocardial and lung injury. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Greater than 80% of patients undergoing general anesthesia are exposed to oxygen administration higher than that required to maintain normal blood oxygen levels. There are potentially harmful effects of supplemental oxygen administration, however, due to the consequences of hypoxemia, supplemental oxygen is a common component of anesthesia. This retrospective cohort study included 350, 657 patients who underwent surgical procedures longer than 120 minutes under general anesthesia and measured clinical outcomes based on level of oxygen exposure including acute kidney injury (measured using the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes) myocardial injury (defined as a troponin >0.04 ng/mL within 72 hours of operation) and lung injury (defined using the international classification of diseases hospital discharge diagnosis codes). For each patient, minute to minute FiO2 and SpO2 data were obtained, and the amount of oxygen that was in excess was determined. The incidence of acute kidney injury, myocardial infarction and lung injury were higher in those who received oxygen levels at supraphysiological levels; for example, those at the 75th percentile of oxygen levels had a 26% greater odds of acute kidney injury, 12% greater odds of myocardial injury, and 14% greater odds of lung injury compared to those at the 25th percentile. The observational nature of this study and discrepancies on general diagnosis of these injuries (for example the use of diagnosis codes to identify lung injury) are a few limitations to this study. Future studies are needed to identify the best intraoperative oxygen administration guidelines, knowing that both hypoxemia and supraphysiological oxygen may be associated with adverse events.
Parent decision making in poor-prognosis childhood cancer may extend beyond values and preferences
1. In this scoping review, factors that may influence parent decision making in poor-prognosis childhood cancer vary between parents and may lead to potential conflict and tradeoffs. 2. Furthermore, preferences between parents may change depending on a parents’ cognitive state. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) In the recent decade,...
Deferiprone is associated with worsening Parkinson’s symptoms in patients naïve to dopaminergic drugs
1. Deferiprone was associated with an increase in MDS-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) scores compared to placebo, indicating worsening symptoms. 2. The deferiprone group had faster disease progression and more adverse events than the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Parkinson’s disease is characterized by...
Airway impedance may aid diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux and aspiration in children
1. In a small prospective cohort of children undergoing direct laryngoscopy and endoscopy, airway impedance did not correlate with gastroesophageal reflux scores based on inspection of the larynx. 2. Airway impedance was significantly lower in subjects who had evidence of aspiration or dysphagia on swallow study within 6 months of...
Covid-19 Pandemic: Evaluating the Surgical Workforce Experience
There was a need for an updated analysis of the surgeon’s experience during the Covid-19 epidemic. For a study, researchers set out to explain how the pandemic’s effects on surgeon stress levels and sources of stress changed over time. At 6 and 12 months after an initial telephone...
Can Randomized Controlled Trial Evidence Be Applicable to Patients With COPD Treated in Regular Clinical Practice?
The study aims to evaluate the degree to which data from large clinical trials can be applied to treat COPD outpatients at a local hospital. The authors used a real-world cohort of 303 consecutively included COPD outpatients from a previous cross-sectional study to apply their inclusion and exclusion criteria to seventeen RCTs systematically selected from the GOLD 2019 consensus document.
Ultrasonography can Detect CF-related Liver Damage in Children
The onset of liver damage from cystic fibrosis liver disease (CFLD) occurs before adulthood. A person may experience no symptoms at all or only minor ones. Patient health may deteriorate with progressive liver injury even before liver disease becomes clinically apparent. To further understand how early CFLD affects both overall and disease-specific quality of life, researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of Health-Related quality of life (HRQOL) data from children participating in a multi-center research study of CFLD. Ultrasound (US) patterns of normal (NL), heterogeneous (HTG), homogeneous (HMG), or nodular (NOD) to indicate those at risk for progressive CFLD. They shared the outcomes with the parents. They assessed parent/child-reported (age ≥5 years) HRQOL by PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core and CF Questionnaire-revised (CFQ-R) prior to the US and annually.
A Systematic Review for Searching Biomarkers to Guide Interventions in ASD
A study was conducted to evaluate and catalog response biomarkers linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms. The goal of the study was to help improve clinical trials. In April 2020, a methodical review of MEDLINE, Embase, and Scopus was conducted. The focus was on original research on quantitative response biomarkers tested alongside ASD symptoms. The research was done using seven criteria. Included were interventional studies or human studies that examined the relationship between biomarkers and behavioral assessments associated with ASD.
Optimizing Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients with First-Line Systemic Therapy
Even though five immune-oncologic-drug-based combination therapies like pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib, nivolumab plus cabozantinib, pembrolizumab plus axitinib, avelumab plus axitinib, and ipilimumab plus nivoluma, have been approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the optimal therapy for advanced RCC is yet to be determined. Without head-to-head comparison, many network meta-analysis uses...
Risk of Congenital Malformations and In-utero Antipsychotic Drug Exposure in Nordic and American Populations
Psychiatric problems are quite common and have been related to detrimental effects on maternal functioning, conception, and healthy infant development. Despite the fact that the use of antipsychotic medications is expanding, there are still many questions about their safety when used during pregnancy. Therefore, concentrate on specific medications and subtypes of congenital malformations to evaluate the risk of first-trimester antipsychotic exposure for congenital malformations.
Comparison of Robotic Vs. Laparoscopic Living Donor Hepatectomy Surgical Results and Learning Curve
To perform a minimally invasive donor hepatectomy (MIDH), both laparoscopic living donor right hemihepatectomy (LLDRH) and robotic living donor right hemihepatectomy (RLDRH) have been developed. However, there has been no comparative study of these two surgical methods. In a single institution, researchers for a study sought to compare the surgical results of LLDRH versus RLDRH.
Death Risk in Pediatric Liver Transplant Patients After Transfer to Adult Healthcare
For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between demographic, psychological, and clinical characteristics and mortality or loss to follow-up in pediatric liver transplant recipients. It was the goal to learn more about the causes of the health gaps that are already known to exist in transplant outcomes, and to locate any risk factors that might be altered before the operation. From 2000 to 2015, the lives of children who received liver transplants at a major tertiary transplant facility were studied in a retrospective cohort study and then transitioned to adult treatment.
Prognosis and Smoking Behaviors in Patients with NMIBC
Tobacco smoking is known as the common risk factor which has an association with bladder cancer. However, there’s still less clarity on the prognosis of bladder cancer. For the examination of associations between tobacco use, e-cigarettes, and marijuana with recurrence risk and progression of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and to explore the usage of smoking cessation interventions.
