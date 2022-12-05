Read full article on original website
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the "Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement" in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina's First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
biltmorebeacon.com
Holiday Seconds Sale at the Folk Art Center
The Southern Highland Craft Guild will hold a Holiday Seconds Sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Folk Art Center, featuring a selection of artists with handcrafted gifts and home decor discounted up to 70%. The sale offers quality gifts and a chance to connect with the...
towncarolina.com
Talk of the Town
Greenville’s new Grand Bohemian Lodge takes food and beverage to new heights. Perching on a hillside above the Reedy River Falls, the Grand Bohemian Lodge reigns as the new darling of downtown Greenville. Outside, its rock walls and grey-green shingles melt into the landscape, while in the lobby, the luxurious lodge vibe resonates in the plush fabrics and the four-sided stacked-stone fireplace.
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
avlwatchdog.org
Ex-staffers, Artists Call for Museum Director’s Ouster
More than two dozen former employees of the Asheville Art Museum have signed a letter calling for the removal of the longtime executive director and an end to what they describe as a “culture of fear and toxic leadership.”. The letter, signed by 29 ex-staffers, said mistreatment of staff...
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
thelocalpalate.com
An Italian Appalachian Holiday From Ilda
In Western North Carolina, the couple behind Ilda, a small-town restaurant with deep roots, celebrates the best of their hyperlocal and international origins. The central district of Sylva, North Carolina, stretches just a few he blocks, framed by the picturesque peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains. Amongst the businesses that serve the 2,500 or so year-round residents, there are a handful of breweries, bicycle and mountain gear shops, a general store, and, at the intersection of the main thoroughfare, an inspired Italian restaurant named Ilda.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
iheart.com
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in North Carolina managed to make the cut.
visitncsmokies.com
Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley
With the holiday season come numerous age-old excitements. The jolly old man will visit with his 12 magical reindeer, gifts will be unwrapped, hot chocolate will be sipped, and cookies will be eaten (maybe by a few more people than just Santa Claus), and that may be all for the average joe. But here in Maggie Valley, we believe that both the pre-and post-holiday spirit should be merry and bright for you and your family. That’s why we’ve put together your Guide to a Happy Holiday in Maggie Valley. Merry Christmas to you.
WBTV
2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Asheville late Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Hendersonville area just before 10:30 p.m. Hendersonville is just 30 minutes south of Asheville. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Valley...
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Restaurants in Morganton and Nearby! (Map Included!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re traveling to Burke County for some outdoor activities or happen to be driving on I-40 near Asheville, we highly recommend the many local restaurants...
iheart.com
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
WLOS.com
Crews rescue man found clinging to log in the French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Rescue crews were dispatched Thursday morning after a man was discovered clinging to a log on the French Broad River. The Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the area in Amboy River Park just before 7 a.m. and were able to pull the man to safety. He was transported via ambulance to Mission Hospital with unknown injuries.
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
WLOS.com
Why is it so gloomy? The reason why there's so much grey in the sky
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Western Carolinas are unique in many ways. One of those ways happens to be a phenomenon called, cold air damming. You've definitely noticed this recently with daytime temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s in some areas, while a drive west of Asheville might mean you experience temperatures some 10 degrees or warmer!
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
