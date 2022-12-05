Read full article on original website
City Journal
The Sunshine Coalition
The variety of the United States makes it hard to generalize from one state to the next. What plays in Peoria, Illinois, might not in Peoria, Arizona. And it can be particularly challenging to translate a state-based political coalition to a national one. As governor, Scott Walker won plaudits for his battles over union power and the budget in Wisconsin. He won three statewide elections in a row, including a failed recall, in a crucial swing state. Yet his 2016 presidential campaign never caught fire. The gauntlet from the governor’s mansion to the White House is one of the cruelest.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, a move that could upset the balance of the Senate.
City Journal
Government–Tech Collusion Threatens Free Speech
Mark Changizi, Michael Senger, and Daniel Kotzin became active Twitter users in March 2020, focusing on criticism of government pandemic policy and rapidly gaining large followings. Many of their more-controversial contentions—for instance, that lockdowns and mandates for masks and vaccines would be ineffective at curbing viral spread while having deleterious societal effects—have turned out to be true.
Why did Sinema ditch the Democrats? Here's a hint: It's not about ugly partisan games.
Sinema is ditching the Democratic Party because she figured she can’t win a primary or she no longer needs the party for her next move – or both.
City Journal
Time for Religious Charter Schools
On December 1, Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor issued an opinion letter concluding that the state’s laws prohibiting religious charter schools are unconstitutional. The prohibitions, he found, run afoul of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Carson v. Makin, which held that Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition-assistance program for students living in rural school districts violated the Constitution’s Free Exercise Clause.
