Florida State

City Journal

The Sunshine Coalition

The variety of the United States makes it hard to generalize from one state to the next. What plays in Peoria, Illinois, might not in Peoria, Arizona. And it can be particularly challenging to translate a state-based political coalition to a national one. As governor, Scott Walker won plaudits for his battles over union power and the budget in Wisconsin. He won three statewide elections in a row, including a failed recall, in a crucial swing state. Yet his 2016 presidential campaign never caught fire. The gauntlet from the governor’s mansion to the White House is one of the cruelest.
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
City Journal

Government–Tech Collusion Threatens Free Speech

Mark Changizi, Michael Senger, and Daniel Kotzin became active Twitter users in March 2020, focusing on criticism of government pandemic policy and rapidly gaining large followings. Many of their more-controversial contentions—for instance, that lockdowns and mandates for masks and vaccines would be ineffective at curbing viral spread while having deleterious societal effects—have turned out to be true.
City Journal

Time for Religious Charter Schools

On December 1, Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor issued an opinion letter concluding that the state’s laws prohibiting religious charter schools are unconstitutional. The prohibitions, he found, run afoul of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Carson v. Makin, which held that Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition-assistance program for students living in rural school districts violated the Constitution’s Free Exercise Clause.
