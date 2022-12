Long Island, New York adult contemporary station WALK (97.5 FM) collected more than 17,000 pounds of food and over $10,500 for a local charity during the month of November. The fundraiser and food collect was part of the station’s 22nd annual Thanks-for-Giving Food Drive, with proceeds benefitting Long Island Cares and its Harry Chapin Food Bank.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO