Manifest topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week since the release of its final season (Part 1) — though the Queen is closing in. For the week of Nov. 7, Netflix’s Manifest amassed 2.3 billion viewing minutes across 52 total episodes, up 67% week-to-week. With the release of its fifth season, Netflix’s The Crown tallied a hair over 2.1 billion minutes across 50 total episodes, to place a close second. Nielsen notes that The Crown‘s Season 5’s audience is almost 60% viewers aged 50+, with 29% landing in the 65+ category. Netflix’s Love Is Blind was No. 3...

12 MINUTES AGO