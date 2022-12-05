Read full article on original website
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Radio Ink
Edison: SiriusXM, Spotify Top Podcast Networks for Q3
New data released by Edison Research shows SiriusXM, Spotify and iHeartRadio were the top podcast networks by audience in the United States for the third quarter of 2022. The data showed SiriusXM — which produces its own podcasts under the SXM Media brand, as well as its acquired Earwolf and Team Coco divisions — reclaimed the top position from Spotify, which held the king position in the second quarter of the year.
Radio Ink
Sergio Bustos to Lead WLRN Newsroom
Sergio Bustos will join Miami-based public radio station WLRN (91.3 FM) as its vice president of news in early 2023. Bustos will join WLRN after a lengthy career in reporting and editing, most recently as the enterprise and politics editor for the USA Today Network’s 18 newsrooms in Florida.
Radio Ink
Dan Dakich Ends Show on WFNI
Sports broadcaster Dan Dakich has produced his final show for Radio One’s WFNI (1070 AM, 107.5 FM, ESPN/The Fan) in Indianapolis. His departure was confirmed in a social media post on Thursday, as well as a memo circulated by Radio One officials at WFNI, which has broadcast his program for 14 years.
Radio Ink
Audacy Adds ‘Gimme the Hot Sauce’ Podcast
Audacy has added Stacey King’s “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast to its slate of sports-related audio content. The show is now part of Audacy’s 2400Sports podcast studio portfolio and will be made available on the Audacy app in addition to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.
Radio Ink
Compass to Distribute ‘A Country Gold Christmas’
Compass Media Networks will distribute “A Country Gold Christmas” to affiliates the weekend of Christmas Eve. The five-hour special will feature holiday standards, songs and yuletide favorites along with shout-outs from Rowdy Yates and Rowdy Radio DJs from around the world. For more information, e-mail Doug Ingold at...
Radio Ink
Who Are The Best Country PDs In Radio?
Radio Ink is accepting nominations for The Best Country Program Directors in America. Radio Ink’s Best Country PDs will once again be honored at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville March 13-15. Make your nomination HERE. YOUR DEADLINE TO NOMINATE IS JANUARY 6.
Soaring Manifest Again Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10, But Is Nearly Dethroned by The Crown
Manifest topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for a second straight week since the release of its final season (Part 1) — though the Queen is closing in. For the week of Nov. 7, Netflix’s Manifest amassed 2.3 billion viewing minutes across 52 total episodes, up 67% week-to-week. With the release of its fifth season, Netflix’s The Crown tallied a hair over 2.1 billion minutes across 50 total episodes, to place a close second. Nielsen notes that The Crown‘s Season 5’s audience is almost 60% viewers aged 50+, with 29% landing in the 65+ category. Netflix’s Love Is Blind was No. 3...
Radio Ink
CTA’s Comiskey to Present at RAB Radio Works Session
The Radio Advertising Bureau’s next Radio Works presentation will take place Wednesday, December 14. The presentation will see Brian Comiskey with the Consumer Technology Association offer an overview of the technology marketplace, the consumer mindset during the recent pandemic and the current economic landscape. He will also share key trends and themes to keep in mind over the next 12-18 months so radio sellers can plan for their local clients.
Radio Ink
Travis Daily Hired by Cumulus for KUBL
Cumulus Media has hired Travis Daily to serve as its program director for Salt Lake City-area country station KUBL (93.3 FM, The Bull). Daily comes to Cumulus from Beasley Media Group’s Tampa stations, where he worked as operations manager. He was also the program director for Tampa-based country station WQYK (95.5 FM).
Radio Ink
DJ Pup Dawg Promoted to PD in Boston
IHeartMedia says it has promoted DJ Pup Dawg to the position of program director at its Boston-based hip-hop station WJMN (94.5 FM, Jam’n). DJ Pup Dawg has spent his entire radio career with iHeartMedia, starting at the company’s Los Angeles hip-hop station KRRL (92.3 FM) before moving to WJMN in 2002.
Radio Ink
Why I’m Heading Back to CES
(By Buzz Knight) I’m excited to make another journey to Las Vegas in roughly a month to attend the Consumer Electronics Show. Have you ever been?. It is important if you are a manager or owner to consider the ways to future-proof your organization and set it up for success. This is your moment that captures it all.
Radio Ink
WGN Radio Repeating 100th Anniversary Special
Nexstar Media Group’s only radio station, Chicago’s very own WGN (720 AM), will end its centennial celebration with a re-airing of “100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective” on sister television station WGN-TV (Channel 9). The replay will air Saturday, December 31 at 4 p.m. Central...
Radio Ink
SiriusXM Launches Mental Health Radio
SiriusXM is partnering with NYU Langone Health on a new radio stream focused on mental health programming. Mental Health Radio (Channel 779) is available as a 24-hour channel on SiriusXM’s streaming radio service and will feature mental health-related programming curated from Doctor Radio (Channel 110). As part of the...
Radio Ink
WPXY to Launch New Morning Show in January
Audacy’s pop station in Rochester WPXY (97.9 FM, 98 PXY) will launch a new morning show in January with some familiar talent. The show, PXY Mornings with Moose and Breezy, will pair Phil “Moose” Musumechi and Brianna “Breezy” Sloth from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time, starting January 3.
