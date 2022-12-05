ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WBOC

Governor Youngkin Announces End of COVID Fines

RICHMMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties and beginning of reimbursement process. According to the governor's office, on Dec. 6 Governor Youngkin issued an executive order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin says he will direct all agencies to halt further collection and enforcement of those penalties in his upcoming budget to be delivered on December 15th.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Lobby Lessons for Citizens

Natasha White is so passionate about getting Virginians to speak-out that she’s buying lunch Saturday for anyone interested in attending a free training session. From noon until 3, she’ll be at the Richmond offices of the ACLU to oversee lobby lessons for citizens. “There is no excuse of...
Virginia Mercury

Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023

EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board

~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
WOODSTOCK, VA
wvtf.org

The strange phenomena of rising wages and layoffs

Many workers in Virginia are making more money. But, that's only if they can keep their jobs. Wages are rising. But so are layoffs. That might give pause to people thinking about asking for a raise. Maurice Kugler at George Mason University says layoffs are on the rise only in certain sectors.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia neighbors fight tree slaughter along Beltway

MCLEAN, Va. — Some Virginia neighbors are mobilizing to stop what they're calling a massive and unnecessary "tree slaughter." VDOT contractors have cut down hundreds of trees just outside the Beltway near the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike. They're extending Virginia's High Occupancy Toll lanes to the Potomac and perhaps into Maryland.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday December 8, 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina and. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight and into early Friday. morning. Use caution while driving. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .SPOTTER INFORMATION...
VIRGINIA STATE

