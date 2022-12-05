Read full article on original website
WBOC
Governor Youngkin Announces End of COVID Fines
RICHMMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties and beginning of reimbursement process. According to the governor's office, on Dec. 6 Governor Youngkin issued an executive order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin says he will direct all agencies to halt further collection and enforcement of those penalties in his upcoming budget to be delivered on December 15th.
Youngkin ends Virginia shutdown penalties, wants some reimbursed
An executive order Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Tuesday also directs enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to shutdown violations.
wvtf.org
Lobby Lessons for Citizens
Natasha White is so passionate about getting Virginians to speak-out that she’s buying lunch Saturday for anyone interested in attending a free training session. From noon until 3, she’ll be at the Richmond offices of the ACLU to oversee lobby lessons for citizens. “There is no excuse of...
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023
EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
NBC Washington
Report Documents Virginia's Antisemitic Hate Incidents, Recommends Changes to Fight Antisemitism
Virginia released an official report Monday with statistics about increased antisemitic incidents in the commonwealth and a list of recommendations to better fight antisemitism in the state going forward. The report found nearly 350 antisemitic incidents were reported in Virginia in 2022 so far. That's after 411 incidents were reported...
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative advocacy group
A Virginia-based conservative christian advocacy group was turned away from a local restaurant just an hour before their reservation last week.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
pagevalleynews.com
Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board
~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through December
SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.
wvtf.org
The strange phenomena of rising wages and layoffs
Many workers in Virginia are making more money. But, that's only if they can keep their jobs. Wages are rising. But so are layoffs. That might give pause to people thinking about asking for a raise. Maurice Kugler at George Mason University says layoffs are on the rise only in certain sectors.
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
WSET
Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
cardinalnews.org
Greenland block and a loosening polar vortex suggest a chance of December snow … if Pacific sled brake releases
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. The 1974 Rankin/Bass animated feature “The Year Without a Santa Claus” had it right – warmth at the North Pole helps it snow in Southtown.
Virginia neighbors fight tree slaughter along Beltway
MCLEAN, Va. — Some Virginia neighbors are mobilizing to stop what they're calling a massive and unnecessary "tree slaughter." VDOT contractors have cut down hundreds of trees just outside the Beltway near the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike. They're extending Virginia's High Occupancy Toll lanes to the Potomac and perhaps into Maryland.
Flu cases in Virginia at very high level, and continue to increase
The so-called "tripledemic" is continuing to put a strain on healthcare systems all across the country, and even right here at home.
Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?
If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday December 8, 2022
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina and. .DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight and into early Friday. morning. Use caution while driving. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .SPOTTER INFORMATION...
