Alabama State

Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins

Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements

The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Saints Blow a Thirteen Point Fourth Quarter Lead In Last Second Loss to Tampa Bay

The Saints came into a pivotal Monday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Bucs with a record of 4-8. I know the word pivotal has been used a lot when talking about the Saints, but they are 1.5 games behind the Bucs for the division lead and are still very much in play for the playoffs. The NFC South has been unquestionably the worst division in football with the Bucs in first place with a 5-6 record. The Saints are 1-2 in the division and still have matchups against the Falcons and Panthers remaining. A win here would a long way toward keeping the Saints' post-season hopes alive. With the stage set, let's see how the game went down.
TAMPA, FL
Could The Lions Retain Jared Goff For The 2023 Season?

This is a question that was asked by many observers of the team as well as fans as they entered training camp back in July. Well, the way he's played for most of this season, Jared Goff (pictured) is making it very difficult for the Lions to cut him after this season. He was terrific this past Sunday against Jacksonville at Ford Field. He went 31-41 for 340 yards and two touchdowns. And no turnovers, either. And he's been a key in the Lions 4 wins in their last five games streak.
DETROIT, MI
Iowa State Cyclone Alum Purdy Tasked with Leading 49ers

There were several big injuries that shook the NFL and its fans on Sunday. Perhaps none bigger than the broken foot sustained by 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, thrusting a seemingly unknown backup into a starring role. At the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Iowa State Quarterback...
AMES, IA
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater

The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
DALLAS, TX
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (leg) limited on Wednesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waddle suffered a leg injury during Week 13's loss the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to return to the game but was clearly not 100%. A limited practice to open the week is a great sign for his availability on Sunday, but he will still need to be monitored for the rest of the week.
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
