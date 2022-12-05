Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Offensive Line Getting Reinforcements
The most important piece on the Miami Dolphins offensive line is still dealing with an injury, but help is on the way to the position group and it could mean some changes down the line. Tackle Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday when the Dolphins began their on-field preparation for...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Five Early Sun Bowl Storylines Ahead of UCLA vs. Pitt
Get ready for the 87th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, kicking off on Friday, Dec. 30, as Pitt (8-4) will face off against No. 18 UCLA (9-3). This will mark the 15th all-time meeting between Pitt (ACC) and UCLA (Pac-12), and the first since 1972. Let's go...
Saints Blow a Thirteen Point Fourth Quarter Lead In Last Second Loss to Tampa Bay
The Saints came into a pivotal Monday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Bucs with a record of 4-8. I know the word pivotal has been used a lot when talking about the Saints, but they are 1.5 games behind the Bucs for the division lead and are still very much in play for the playoffs. The NFC South has been unquestionably the worst division in football with the Bucs in first place with a 5-6 record. The Saints are 1-2 in the division and still have matchups against the Falcons and Panthers remaining. A win here would a long way toward keeping the Saints' post-season hopes alive. With the stage set, let's see how the game went down.
After 13 Weeks of NFL Regular Season, Which Teams Have Best Shot to Win Super Bowl LVII?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. As will happen in a long campaign, there have been ebbs and flows to the 2022 National Football League season. After 13 weeks, both the AFC and NFC East divisions had all four teams at .500 or above, and should take up a lot of the playoff spots come mid-January.
Could The Lions Retain Jared Goff For The 2023 Season?
This is a question that was asked by many observers of the team as well as fans as they entered training camp back in July. Well, the way he's played for most of this season, Jared Goff (pictured) is making it very difficult for the Lions to cut him after this season. He was terrific this past Sunday against Jacksonville at Ford Field. He went 31-41 for 340 yards and two touchdowns. And no turnovers, either. And he's been a key in the Lions 4 wins in their last five games streak.
Iowa State Cyclone Alum Purdy Tasked with Leading 49ers
There were several big injuries that shook the NFL and its fans on Sunday. Perhaps none bigger than the broken foot sustained by 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, thrusting a seemingly unknown backup into a starring role. At the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Iowa State Quarterback...
Mark Ingram Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Is He Done for Good?
3-time Pro Bowler Mark Ingram suffered an apparent knee injury in the Saints Monday night matchup against the Bucs on a routine swing route. He was tackled out of bounds, and immediately grabbed his knee. Unfortunately, that play was not the one fans took away from the game. Late in...
Dolphins list 13 players on first injury report ahead of Chargers game
In preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at UCLA. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest). Seven players...
Poll: Has Bill or Brady’s legacy taken a bigger hit post-split?
Sure, it's probably not the fairest time to pose this question, seeing as Tom Brady is roughly 14 hours removed from yet another remarkable comeback, the NFL record setting 44th game-winning drive of his career. On the other side, Bill's bunch has dropped 2-straight. But hey, Brady sucked for 55...
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater
The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
Legendary Dallas Cowboys Tight End Receives TAPPS Coach of the Year Award
Jason Witten spent 17 seasons on the gridiron performing at the tight end position masterfully. In that time, Witten racked up countless awards including Pro Bowl honors, Walter Payton Man of the Year, and more. Now Witten adds high school coach of the year to his legendary resume. The former...
Mark Ingram Opens Up About His Decision To Go Out of Bounds Short of 1st Down Marker
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is in the spotlight for his unfortunate decision last night that drew the scorn of the fanbase. With the team leading 16-3 in the fourth quarter, and seemingly in full control of the game, Ingram ran out of bounds on a pass reception one yard short of a first down, despite plenty of space to get it.
Louisiana LB Andre Jones Declares for NFL Draft, Will Not Play in Independence Bowl
Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones has played his last game for the Ragin' Cajuns. The redshirt senior and 2022 team sack leader has declared for the NFL Draft, and will not play in the Independence Bowl on December 23rd. Jones shared a long message of gratitude to his family, teammates, and...
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (leg) limited on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waddle suffered a leg injury during Week 13's loss the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to return to the game but was clearly not 100%. A limited practice to open the week is a great sign for his availability on Sunday, but he will still need to be monitored for the rest of the week.
Bennett, Williams, Duggan, Stroud Finalists for Heisman Award
Georgia's Stetson Bennett, USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the Heisman Trophy finalists. The four quarterbacks, who play for four of the top 10 teams this season, including three that will play in the College Football Playoff, will be in New York for the Heisman ceremony Saturday.
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
Winners and losers from Miami Dolphins disappointing loss to 49ers
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first defeat since October 16 as the 49ers handily beat Miami, 33-17 on Sunday. With the loss, the Dolphins are now 8-4 and fall back to second place in the AFC East, a game behind the Buffalo Bills. With five games left, including one more...
OF Mitch Haniger Reaches $43.5M, Three-year Deal with Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings. A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
