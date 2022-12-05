As a values-driven institution, Marymount University has always been deeply committed to fostering diversity and social justice. This week, campus-wide initiatives and efforts from leadership were placed in the spotlight by the Washington Business Journal, as Marymount President Irma Becerra was honored with the media outlet’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Award for 2022.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO