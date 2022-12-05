Read full article on original website
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Argentina into World Cup semi-final after beating Netherlands on penalties – live reaction
Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream is alive after Argentina beat the Netherlands in a dramatic, ill-tempered World Cup classic
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Soccer-Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.
Five Chinese players suspended from World Snooker Tour amid match-fixing investigation
Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing. Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation. The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the...
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
‘Doctors fitted a contraceptive coil without my consent’
Thousands of women in Greenland, including some as young as 12, had a contraceptive device implanted in their womb - often without consent - as part of a Danish campaign to control Greenland's growing Inuit population in the 60s and 70s. The Danish government has announced an independent investigation into...
