The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Five Chinese players suspended from World Snooker Tour amid match-fixing investigation

Five Chinese players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour over an ongoing investigation into match-fixing. Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation. The WPBSA, snooker's governing body, has said the players can appeal against the...
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen

Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears

Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
‘Doctors fitted a contraceptive coil without my consent’

Thousands of women in Greenland, including some as young as 12, had a contraceptive device implanted in their womb - often without consent - as part of a Danish campaign to control Greenland's growing Inuit population in the 60s and 70s. The Danish government has announced an independent investigation into...

