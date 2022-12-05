Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Inbound cigarette smuggling in 2020 lost Iowa about $15M in revenue
(The Center Square) – High tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states, the Tax Foundation reported Tuesday. “People respond to incentives,” the “Cigarette Taxes and Cigarette Smuggling by State, 2020” report said. “As tax rates increase or products...
Corydon Times-Republican
Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks
A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday. The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS...
Corydon Times-Republican
d655-55
A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday.
Corydon Times-Republican
Corydon Times-Republican
Newly disclosed FEC records shed light on Ernst ‘dark money’ case
Newly disclosed records detail the precise election-law violations the FEC's general counsel believed were committed in connection with Sen. Joni Ernst's 2020 campaign. Sen. Ernst is seen here speaking on the Senate floor on Jan. 11, 2022. (Screen shot from Senate video) A central Iowa group that allegedly spent close...
Corydon Times-Republican
$1 Million Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed After 3 Months
CLIVE — A $1 million Mega Millions prize that remains unclaimed in Ames is approaching its three-month mark. The Iowa Lottery is reminding players to double-check their tickets. Seven other prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $250,000 also are unclaimed in Iowa. The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was...
Comments / 0