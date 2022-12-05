ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Will The New York Jets Beat The Buffalo Bills Again On Sunday?

This is a very big matchup this Sunday in Orchard Park between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets upset the Bills at home back in early November 20-17. It will be a tall order for them to win on the road. However, the Bills are without Von Miller for the rest of the season. The Bills are 1-2 in the division this season so far while the Jets are 2-2. Something will give on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
BUFFALO, NY
As Player Complaints Mount, NY Giants’ Rookie Coach Faces Toughest Test Yet

Let's all be honest with one another: no one believed the New York Giants would be in the playoff hunt by the time December rolled around. Yes, most fans were motivated by the hiring of Joe Schoen, and the subsequent hiring of Brian Daboll, to lead the G-Men in 2022. That said, most fans were also certain that this rebuild would take time, and a return to relevancy wouldn't come until 2023, at the earliest. While the team is certainly still building, they've also vaulted themselves into the playoff picture, and for Daboll and the coaching staff, it's been smooth sailing most of the way.
WASHINGTON, CA
Packers Wideout Watson Among Favorites for Notable Award

One of the few bright spots this season for the Green Bay Packers and their fans has been the recent explosive play of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson, who was an early pick in the second round of the draft this season out of North Dakota State, has elevated his play so much of late that he is now among the favorites to take home the AP NFL Rookie of the Year Award.
GREEN BAY, WI
Baker Cooks: Newcomer Mayfield Rallies Rams Past Vegas 17-16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tua Tops Pro Bowl Voting

The NFL has released the results of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting and a familiar face is at the top of the list. The first wave of votes came in Tuesday morning with Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, recording 138,390 votes over a star-studded top five, including teammate Tyreek Hill.
ALABAMA STATE
With Von Miller Now Out For The Year How Will The Bills Adjust?

Star Buffalo Bills defensive edge rusher Von Miller is officially done for the season. The news came earlier on Wednesday afternoon as it was discovered during his surgery that he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving vs the Detroit Lions. This is a massive blow for the Buffalo Bills as he is one of their best pass rushers. He is an extremely dynamic and dangerous player who can get after the quarterback very easily. Miller has also won two Super Bowls with the Rams and the Broncos. He adds a steady veteran presence both in the locker room and out on the field.
Injury-plagued LA Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield off Waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater

The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
DALLAS, TX
Midland, TX
