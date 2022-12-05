Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Will The New York Jets Beat The Buffalo Bills Again On Sunday?
This is a very big matchup this Sunday in Orchard Park between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The Jets upset the Bills at home back in early November 20-17. It will be a tall order for them to win on the road. However, the Bills are without Von Miller for the rest of the season. The Bills are 1-2 in the division this season so far while the Jets are 2-2. Something will give on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
After 13 Weeks of NFL Regular Season, Which Teams Have Best Shot to Win Super Bowl LVII?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. As will happen in a long campaign, there have been ebbs and flows to the 2022 National Football League season. After 13 weeks, both the AFC and NFC East divisions had all four teams at .500 or above, and should take up a lot of the playoff spots come mid-January.
As Player Complaints Mount, NY Giants’ Rookie Coach Faces Toughest Test Yet
Let's all be honest with one another: no one believed the New York Giants would be in the playoff hunt by the time December rolled around. Yes, most fans were motivated by the hiring of Joe Schoen, and the subsequent hiring of Brian Daboll, to lead the G-Men in 2022. That said, most fans were also certain that this rebuild would take time, and a return to relevancy wouldn't come until 2023, at the earliest. While the team is certainly still building, they've also vaulted themselves into the playoff picture, and for Daboll and the coaching staff, it's been smooth sailing most of the way.
Packers Wideout Watson Among Favorites for Notable Award
One of the few bright spots this season for the Green Bay Packers and their fans has been the recent explosive play of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson, who was an early pick in the second round of the draft this season out of North Dakota State, has elevated his play so much of late that he is now among the favorites to take home the AP NFL Rookie of the Year Award.
Watch Saints Fan Tell GM Mickey Loomis to “Make a Move” and Fire Coach Dennis Allen
The New Orleans Saints season has been a nightmare, and Monday night it reached a new low. Leading by 13 points with just over 3 minutes to play, the Saints managed to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling to 4-9 on the season. It was an epic collapse, further...
Did Deion Sanders Make the Right Decision Choosing to Coach at Colorado?
This upcoming college football season is coming to a close and with that means new coaching hires, coaches getting fired, and the opening of the transfer portal. We have already seen one major hire in the Pac-12 and that's none other than Jackson State's former NFL Hall Of Fame Coach Deion Sanders.
Seahawks Backfield Depth Getting Tested Entering Stretch Run
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll right away gave an honest assessment of where the running back room stands with the Seattle Seahawks. “Well, we got a little walkthrough done so far and Tony Jones (Jr.) looks really good,” Carroll said on Wednesday. As for the rest of...
Baker Cooks: Newcomer Mayfield Rallies Rams Past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
Tua Tops Pro Bowl Voting
The NFL has released the results of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting and a familiar face is at the top of the list. The first wave of votes came in Tuesday morning with Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, recording 138,390 votes over a star-studded top five, including teammate Tyreek Hill.
With Von Miller Now Out For The Year How Will The Bills Adjust?
Star Buffalo Bills defensive edge rusher Von Miller is officially done for the season. The news came earlier on Wednesday afternoon as it was discovered during his surgery that he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving vs the Detroit Lions. This is a massive blow for the Buffalo Bills as he is one of their best pass rushers. He is an extremely dynamic and dangerous player who can get after the quarterback very easily. Miller has also won two Super Bowls with the Rams and the Broncos. He adds a steady veteran presence both in the locker room and out on the field.
Legendary Dallas Cowboys Tight End Receives TAPPS Coach of the Year Award
Jason Witten spent 17 seasons on the gridiron performing at the tight end position masterfully. In that time, Witten racked up countless awards including Pro Bowl honors, Walter Payton Man of the Year, and more. Now Witten adds high school coach of the year to his legendary resume. The former...
Injury-plagued LA Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield off Waivers
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.
ESPN Draft Analyst Believes Bryce Young Will Go No. 1 Overall
Bryce Young has yet to announce whether or not he will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. Either way, Young’s performance over the last two seasons speaks for itself and ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Alabama quarterback will be the No. 1 overall pick come April.
Saints Players Bless Who Dats with Holiday Gifts and Groceries
It's the season of giving (even if the weather doesn't exactly feel like it), and some Saints players have gone out of their way to make the holidays merry and bright for a few lucky Who Dats around the city of New Orleans. Tight end Juwan Johnson partnered with Rouse's...
Indiana Pacers chemistry shines in victory over Washington Wizards as team returns home
The Pacers are 14-12 and have beaten the Wizards twice.
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Dallas Cowboys Because He Is A Hater
The Dallas Cowboys provided a smackdown on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, winning 54-19 to improve their record to 9-3 and second place in the NFC East. While Cowboys fans erupted with joy with the dominating performance, not everybody thinks the Cowboys are all that. In fact, sports guru Colin Cowherd straight-up thinks the team with the star on the helmet "are bullies".
Louisiana LB Andre Jones Declares for NFL Draft, Will Not Play in Independence Bowl
Louisiana linebacker Andre Jones has played his last game for the Ragin' Cajuns. The redshirt senior and 2022 team sack leader has declared for the NFL Draft, and will not play in the Independence Bowl on December 23rd. Jones shared a long message of gratitude to his family, teammates, and...
Minnesota Golden Gophers Announce Extension for P.J. Fleck
Things have been up for the Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program since the arrival of coach P.J. Fleck in the 2017 season. Now, the school is rewarding the coach with a long-term contract extension. Per a release at ESPN.com, Fleck has signed an extension as the Head Coach of the...
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
Every NFL Team’s Worst First Round Pick in Last Ten Years – Including the Minnesota Vikings
Despite months of preparation and supreme confidence in their selections, every franchise has had its fair share of first-round blunders in the NFL Draft. Here is in my view the worst 'bust' or disappointment drafted by each team in the first round over the last 10 drafts (dating back to 2012).
