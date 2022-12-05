LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior’s announcement Thursday on his Instagram account comes a day after Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring’s draft. Rodriguez leaves as Kentucky’s No. 3 career rusher with 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 904 with six scores this fall despite missing the first four games of the season. He pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence. He ranked sixth in SEC rushing this fall. Rodriguez thanked Kentucky fans in the post and said while he won’t play in the game, “I’ll be in the Music City to support my brothers and hope to see you there.”

