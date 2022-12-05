Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors
Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Is Just 3rd QB Since 1950 To Do This
The 2022 season has been a tough one for the Green Bay Packers as they are likely going to fall short of the Super Bowl aspirations that they had. After winning 13 games in each of Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons as head coach, the Packers have their work cut out for them to even finish above the .500 mark.
After 13 Weeks of NFL Regular Season, Which Teams Have Best Shot to Win Super Bowl LVII?
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs. As will happen in a long campaign, there have been ebbs and flows to the 2022 National Football League season. After 13 weeks, both the AFC and NFC East divisions had all four teams at .500 or above, and should take up a lot of the playoff spots come mid-January.
The Saints Break Out Alternate Helmets for Decisive NFC South Game Against Buccaneers
The Saints have a key matchup tonight against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they want to stay alive in the playoff race (which is a ridiculous thing to say when the team is 4-8 but here we are), they need a win tonight. If their style would...
Kentucky RB Rodriguez to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior’s announcement Thursday on his Instagram account comes a day after Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring’s draft. Rodriguez leaves as Kentucky’s No. 3 career rusher with 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 904 with six scores this fall despite missing the first four games of the season. He pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence. He ranked sixth in SEC rushing this fall. Rodriguez thanked Kentucky fans in the post and said while he won’t play in the game, “I’ll be in the Music City to support my brothers and hope to see you there.”
CBS Sports
Packers GM discusses Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, insinuates Jordan Love being part of long-term plans
Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers next season? That question is everywhere, with Rodgers struggling and leaving the game with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. It is not out of the question to think his days at Lambeau Field could be numbered.
Bennett, Williams, Duggan, Stroud Finalists for Heisman Award
Georgia's Stetson Bennett, USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud were announced Monday as the Heisman Trophy finalists. The four quarterbacks, who play for four of the top 10 teams this season, including three that will play in the College Football Playoff, will be in New York for the Heisman ceremony Saturday.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings
What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
