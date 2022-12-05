ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors

Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his birthday with a trip to watch the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The part-owner of the Bucks was celebrating his 39th birthday - and he wasn't doing it alone. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Analysis Network

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Is Just 3rd QB Since 1950 To Do This

The 2022 season has been a tough one for the Green Bay Packers as they are likely going to fall short of the Super Bowl aspirations that they had. After winning 13 games in each of Matt LaFleur’s first three seasons as head coach, the Packers have their work cut out for them to even finish above the .500 mark.
The Associated Press

Kentucky RB Rodriguez to skip bowl, prepare for NFL draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. says on social media that he will skip the Music City Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. The senior’s announcement Thursday on his Instagram account comes a day after Wildcats quarterback Will Levis announced he would miss the Dec. 31 contest against Iowa to get ready for next spring’s draft. Rodriguez leaves as Kentucky’s No. 3 career rusher with 3,644 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 904 with six scores this fall despite missing the first four games of the season. He pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence. He ranked sixth in SEC rushing this fall. Rodriguez thanked Kentucky fans in the post and said while he won’t play in the game, “I’ll be in the Music City to support my brothers and hope to see you there.”
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
Midland, TX
