Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO