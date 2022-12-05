Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade
Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Roadway back open after crash shuts down MLK Parkway lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working an injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in front of Mathews Nissan and Pizza Hut. At 8:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes of MLK were shut down, which was causing traffic congestion. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.
lite987whop.com
Zach Boyd to flip the switch for Hopkinsville Christmas tree lighting
Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.
whopam.com
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
lite987whop.com
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Looking for ways to help at Christmas? Here are several options in Hopkinsville
Giving gifts to charitable organizations and families in need at Christmas is a tradition many people commit to every year. If you are a tried-and-true holiday benefactor, or if you are new to this idea, there are several ways to help in Hopkinsville and Christian County. Hoptown Chronicle has compiled...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver hits house
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges, after police say he drove drunk and ran into a house. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Corbly Avenue. Police say Juan Alonzo told them he was trying to move a car, but accidentally...
spectrumnews1.com
Habitat For Humanity nearly finished rebuilding its first home in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Brick by brick, board by board. The small town of Dawson Springs is rebuilding a year after one of the worst tornadoes in Kentucky history. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity started working on new construction as soon as the rubble and debris were cleared. Days...
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
whopam.com
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
whopam.com
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
wkdzradio.com
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Hwy 41 Rollover Injury Crash Lands Inches From Home
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash that sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle, the vehicle landing just feet from the front door of an adjacent home on Hwy 41 S. MAP.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
