Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Parade Route Road Blockages Announced For Hoptown Christmas Parade

Officials with the City of Hopkinsville have announced the route and road blockages to be expected, when the 2022 Hopkinsville Electric Christmas Parade rolls through at 5:15 PM Saturday. The party begins at Glass Avenue and will move south on Main Street, all the way to 14th Street. As such,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend

It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Roadway back open after crash shuts down MLK Parkway lanes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working an injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in front of Mathews Nissan and Pizza Hut. At 8:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes of MLK were shut down, which was causing traffic congestion. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Zach Boyd to flip the switch for Hopkinsville Christmas tree lighting

Zach Boyd, a local 11-year-old battling cancer, will be the one to flip the switch on the Hopkinsville Christmas tree Friday night to officially kick-off the holidays. According to a news release, Zach was the overwhelming choice to light the tree through the nomination call sent out by the Parks and Recreation Department on social media. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma in March, Boyd has shown true fighting spirit during his many treatments, exemplifying the meaning of the spirit of Christmas.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event

Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
PEMBROKE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County

Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
CADIZ, KY
14news.com

Police: Drunk driver hits house

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges, after police say he drove drunk and ran into a house. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Corbly Avenue. Police say Juan Alonzo told them he was trying to move a car, but accidentally...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge

An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
whopam.com

One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision

An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed

A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
CADIZ, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Hwy 41 Rollover Injury Crash Lands Inches From Home

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash that sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle, the vehicle landing just feet from the front door of an adjacent home on Hwy 41 S. MAP.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash

A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

