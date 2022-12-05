Titans considering making a change at left tackle

The Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles might’ve been the worst overall showing from the offensive line the entire season, but left tackle Dennis Daley still managed to stick out as the worst of the bunch.

Daley committed a brutal penalty in the red zone that helped kill a potential touchdown drive, and then he was a turn style for the Eagles’ pass-rush, allowing three sacks and four pressures in total.

Rightly so, Titans fans are clamoring for the team to try something new, and while it looks like they might based on recent comments by head coach Mike Vrabel, it might not be the solution they were expecting.

On Monday, Vrabel said that the team would give veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

“When you play that position, there’s some things that are glaring when you get beat,” Vrabel said. “[Dennis] is going to work hard, and Le’Raven is going to have a chance to compete.”

So, now it appears that Clark could be the next man up, and not the offensive tackle they drafted with a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Dillon Radunz. Seeing that, it’s safe to assume Radunz as a tackle is dead.

A former Indianapolis Colt and Eagle, Clark has appeared in 59 games (16 starts) since being drafted in the third round in 2016 by Indy.

Clark has played in eight games for Tennessee, but hadn’t seen a snap on offense until Sunday, when he played 10. The 29-year-old saw four pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a pressure, but that was in garbage time.

Clark is unlikely to be much of a solution for the Titans at left tackle, but at least they’re trying something.