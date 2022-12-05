Titans' Mike Vrabel gives updates on Racey McMath, Kyle Philips

Among the Tennessee Titans’ many issues on offense has been poor wide receiver play, but the team could be getting some help back soon.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed there is a chance that 2021 sixth-round pick and wide receiver, Racey McMath, could return to practice this week.

McMath was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury prior to the start of the season but after making the initial 53-man roster.

The LSU product was among Tennessee’s bigger standouts at wide receiver in training camp, and then he carried that over into the preseason with two catches for 75 yards, including a 48-yard grab. McMath also looked good returning kicks.

“Racey has been working hard to try and get back,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see where those guys are this week and what we can do with them.”

The other guy to keep an eye on this week is fellow wide receiver Kyle Philips, who is eligible to come off IR. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’ll happen.

Even if McMath returns to practice this week, there’s no guarantee that he’ll actually play in Week 14.

Nevertheless, any help the Titans can get at wide receiver between now and the start of the playoffs is welcomed, especially if Treylon Burks (concussion) misses time.